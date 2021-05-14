REDINGTON BEACH — Town staff will no longer clean the beach here after several residents complained the raking machinery was intruding on their properties.
Commissioners appeared puzzled about the complaints but agreed to end the beach raking after legal staff said some of the homeowners were threatening to sue the town.
“As far back as I can remember we’ve been raking the beach,” said Mayor Dave Will after Town Attorney Robert Eschenfelder said that no formal action had ever been taken by the commission regarding beach raking.
He recommended the town end raking as the “better, safer legal course of action.”
“Are we saying we want to stop raking for everyone on the beach or just these three properties that have asked?” said Commissioner Shawntay Skjoldager.
It would be difficult for the raking crew to know what property owners objected, Echenfeldeer said. He noted that some of the people threatening legal action had sued the town before.
Commissioner Tim Kornijtschuk said that ending beach raking would mean the town would no longer be responsible for picking up and disposing of dead fish during an outbreak of red tide.
“So, if we don’t rake the beach, then we are not protecting our shoreline and protecting our sea life,” added Skjoldager.
Asked by Commissioner Richard Cariello if the issue was the protection of nesting sea turtles, Eschenfelder said the issue, according to the complaining residents, was “we are engaging in a taking of their private property because we are taking our tractor on a regular basis across their land. Therefore, we are diminishing their property values and they don’t want their property values diminished so we need to take their tractor off their land.”
A woman said her mother, who lives on the beach, has hired people for 32 years to rake the dry sand on her property. She questioned when the town began raking the beach.
Town Clerk Missy Clarke replied that in the 14 years she had worked for Redington Beach the public works department had raked the beach every Thursday. She noted that earlier this year the staff was unable to rake the beach for a couple of months because a tractor needed repair.
Clarke added that a private contractor who rakes some of the beach properties used the same type of tractor as the town staff.
The woman asked for documentation of when the city began raking. Clarke said she had found records of it going on back into the 1990s.
Another beach property owner said she also pays for her sand to be raked. However, “something has changed with the (property) lines,” she said, because during the previous two weeks, town staff had been raking higher up the beach.
Resident Wendy Fields said that in the aftermath of recent storms her property had lost about 4 feet of beach. When town staff rake, they are now up onto the dry sand, she said, which falls within her property.
Will asked her if she would prefer someone else rake, and she said she would just “like to have the control of it.”
The mayor said he agreed with the town attorney that raking by town staff should end.
Asked by Will if there was a consensus to end raking, commissioners agreed to end the practice. Commissioner Tom Dorgan said he felt the raking should be stopped until a better solution could be found.