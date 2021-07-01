The beachfront resort with perhaps one of Tampa Bay’s most iconic neon signs has sold.
The Thunderbird Beach Resort at 10700 Gulf Boulevard in Treasure Island sold earlier this month, according to the deed recorded with Pinellas County. The resort has 106 rooms and 310 linear feet of beachfront, according to a release announcing the sale.
The price for the property was about $25.5 million, according to the documentary stamp tax listed on the deed. However, that doesn’t include the price of the business.
The Plasencia Group, a Tampa hospitality sales and consulting company that helped facilitate the sale, declined to provide the total price and said the buyer and seller declined to comment.
According to the deed, the sellers were a Tampa family ownership group that included David King as the trustee of the Henry Giddens King and Patricia Ann King Trust.
“It was a privilege to represent a seller who owned the resort for five decades and to tell the story of the Thunderbird and Treasure Island Beach to the broader marketplace,” said Chris Plasencia, of the Plasencia Group. “We anticipate that this iconic resort will continue to thrive in its next chapter under new ownership.”
The buyer was a company called Thunderbird TI Holdings LLC, which is based in Hollywood, Fla.