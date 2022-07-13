ST. PETE BEACH — During part of a City Commission meeting that was anything but chill, officials approved a permit request that will allow the Chill Restaurant at 357 Corey Ave. to use four public parking spaces for a permanent outdoor dining parklet.
Debate came down to restaurants and taverns favoring the idea of outdoor dining and parklets, while retail businesses and some residents opposed taking up parking spaces.
Meanwhile, discussion by city commissioners suggested it might be Corey Avenue business owners and their employees who are actually monopolizing prime parking spaces along the business district.
At the commission’s June 28 meeting, Jennifer McMahon, the city’s chief operating officer, said the parklet program first introduced in the city’s Corey Avenue Vision report around 2015 “to encourage parklets and outdoor dining, to allow for pedestrian activity, enhance vitality and have more pedestrian access. It was part of our vision back then, COVID just sped up the process where we temporarily approved (parklets). This is one that is applying for a permanent permit for the parklet.”
Chill Restaurant owner Ken Hautmann told commissioners, “We want to make Corey Avenue a destination. We want to be part of that to bring more people to the area. Our temporary parklet is OK, but we really want to make it something that when people go by they say, ‘What is that, we need to check out Corey Avenue.’”
In her background information, McMahon reminded commissioners the city continues to become more accessible and walkable. It plans to add 15 parking spaces on the city’s right-of-way along Mangrove Street and the 200 block of 73rd Avenue. Last year, the city purchased a property on the corner of Boca Ciega Drive and 73rd, and made that property into an additional parking lot for customers at the library and Corey Avenue businesses.
“In 2019, between the 300 and 400 blocks of Corey and the library parking lot, there were 120 parking spaces. Today, there are 128 total parking spaces in those areas,” she said.
Hautmann told commissioners the parklet represents 18 to 20 percent of his restaurant’s sales. “Currently, that represents 5 to 8 employees that we would have to let go if that parklet were to go away,” he said. “Our goal is to increase sales for us, and everybody on the street, so we can hire more employees and bring more employees to the street.” He said 75 percent of those making reservations ask for outside dining.
One resident, Jane Wolowick, told commissioners she is “appalled” that they would consider allowing public property to be used to benefit private business.
“I do not believe that it is fair for people not to have parking for their businesses,” she said. “How can you favor private restaurants over people who are trying to earn a living in a retail business? “
Michael Johnson, president of the Corey Avenue Business Association, said the impact of parklets “can be pretty substantial to businesses neighboring the area.”
He said at the request of the city, CABA took a poll and 75 of responding businesses opposed the parklet program. “The reason is there are multiple reasons why certain businesses need parking in front of their business,” he said.
Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said he wanted to see a system such as the one in Pass-a-Grille where traffic sensors are mounted in the pavement to help limit parking to two or three hours, which is typical in retail areas.
Mayor Al Johnson concurred, noting that limiting the time a person can park would deter employees of Corey Avenue businesses from taking up valuable parking spots all day.
City Manager Alex Rey told commissioners installing parking sensors on Corey Avenue is already in next year’s budget.
Friszolowski said when it was first considered, he thought the parklet program was good idea “because you want to bring life to the street.”
Commissioner Chris Graus said he feels residents in his district want to see more outdoor dining. “We have several restaurants that opened on the north end of the beach, they all have outdoor dining, people love driving by, they love seeing that; it just makes everything more lively and more vibrant and that attracts more people to the area. Those people come and they are spending money in all the businesses.”
Graus noted that the permit would be for a three-year term. “Let’s see what happens. If it is not going to benefit the business, they’re going to know in three years and they are not going to reapply. I think it would be positive for the area and beneficial for all of Corey,” Graus said.
Under revised terms of the agreement, suggested by Hautmann, after the parklet receives its certificate of occupancy, Chill Restaurant would pay the city 10 percent of the revenue received monthly for those outdoor seating tables for 3 years, with a minimum of $1,500 per month.
Commissioner Mark Grill said that while he was in favor of parklets, he was opposed to “the contractual structure for this.”
Commissioners approved Chill Restaurant’s parklet permit request in a 4 to 1 vote, with commissioner Grill voting against. The design and parklet agreement will be brought to the commission again for final approval.