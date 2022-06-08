Rotary to present ‘Flags For Service’
INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach will be hosting the annual Indian Rocks Beach Flag Day ceremony on June 14 at Chic-A-Si Park, Fourth Avenue and Second Street, starting at noon.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will include the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard, a demonstration of flag folding and inspection by the Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue Department and a proper flag retirement ceremony by the VFW Post 10094.
The public is encouraged to bring any worn or damaged American flags that need to be properly retired. If you cannot make the ceremony, flags can be dropped off at Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue, 304 First St., Indian Rocks Beach.
Refreshments will be served by the firefighters of Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue after the event.
For information, call Rick Walker at 727-641-4260 or Paul Burns at 727-595-4540
Food trucks, movie coming to park
REDINGTON BEACH — Santa's Angels children’s charity will present Food Truck Friday and a movie under the stars, Friday June 10, at Friendship Park in Redington Beach.
Food trucks will open at 6:30 p.m.; the movie, “Jumanji,” will begin at dusk on a 16-foot screen with theater sound.
Blankets and chairs are welcome.
There will be children’s game before the movie and a 50-50 raffle.
Admission is free but a donation of food to help local needy children is requested.
Indian Shores to unveil monument
INDIAN SHORES — The Town of Indian Shores in partnership with Pinellas County will unveil its new Monument Project at the Mayor James J. Lawrence Veterans Memorial Park located inside Tiki Gardens, 19601 Gulf Blvd., on Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m.
The monument site features educational kiosks, an arch that depicts native flora and fauna and a central sculpture that features a Tocobaga Indian family that honors the past and celebrates the feeling of family. The project was made possible with funds from Penny for Pinellas.
The overall project was the design of local artist Steve Graff. The bronze sculpture is by Geza Gaspar. Legacy Vacation Resorts-Indian Shores sponsored a sidewalk that will provide a guided walking path for beach access to their guests.
Gulf Beaches library announces events
MADEIRA BEACH – The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
• GB Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Learn some new two letter words!
• Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m. Join a group of experienced investors in an exchange of ideas about the current market and investment opportunities.
• Book Groups: “Chatterbooks,” Tuesday, June 21, 10:30 a.m.
• International Films: Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.
• Wednesday Movies: Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
• Adult Summer Reading Program: June 13-Aug. 22. Win a Barnes & Noble gift card.
• Adult Art Class: Tuesday, June 28, 5-7:30 p.m.
Library Lending Machine: Available at 10315 Paradise Blvd., Treasure Island.
We are now accepting book donations in good condition.
Children’s Programs:
• Baby & Me Storytime: Starts again Wednesday, June 22, 10:30 a.m.
• PreK Storytime: Starts again Friday, June 24, 10:30 a.m.
Children’s Summer Reading Program: Reading packets now available for pick-up. Win tickets to a Rays game.
Reading program to host author
MADEIRA BEACH — Pinellas author Sherry Duquet will read her book “Violet the Hugging Octopus” Friday, June 24, 3 p.m., at the St. Pete Beach Public Library. The event is part of the library’s “Oceans of Possibilities” summer reading program.
Children and adults are invited. Duquet will read “Violet” in her signature animated style, sharing the joy of self-love. The author’s visit will include book signings and free fun activities.
A brief question and answer period will follow.
County hosts food giveaway
As part of countywide effort to meet the growing need for food assistance, the Pinellas County Commission will host a free fresh food distribution event on Friday, June 10 in Pinellas Park. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at England Brothers Park, 5010 81st Avenue North. Distribution will be drive-thru only, and the event will run until 11 a.m., or while supplies last.
The County’s partnership with the St. Pete Free Clinic is part of a continuous effort to ensure public well-being by distributing healthy foods to citizens most in need. Anyone in need of grocery necessities is welcome to attend.
With food insecurity on the rise in our community, the St. Pete Free Clinic is working to ensure all food and nutrition insecure areas in the county have consistent access to quality food. SPFC offers expanded locations, hours, and drive-through options with additional mobile pantries in underserved areas in mid- and north Pinellas County. With compassion and respect, SPFC changes lives by providing health care, nutritious food, recovery housing, and education for our neighbors in need. To learn more about SPFC, please visit www.thespfc.org.