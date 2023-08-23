REDINGTON BEACH — Town commissioners are poised to adopt a tougher watercraft ordinance, with the hope that the Pinellas County Sheriff’s marine patrol can stop speeding boaters in narrow intracoastal channels.
The ordinance was passed unanimously on first reading at an Aug 16 meeting of the Town Commission.
Officials say Redington Beach has received an increasing number of complaints from residents with homes along the Intracoastal concerning boaters, jet skiers and those with similar-powered watercraft traveling at a high rate of speed close to the docks and seawalls. The wake created by speeding watercraft is seen as a threat to others navigating the waterway, as well as to docks and seawalls, and town officials have been working with Pinellas Sheriff’s marine patrol deputies as they seek to boost Redington Beach’s own regulations on the matter.
The ordinance, set for a hearing and final reading at the next commission meeting, would make it unlawful for any person operating a watercraft to create “any wake whatsoever” in the jurisdictional waters of the town. That means within 100 feet of any person engaged in bathing or swimming, or within 50 feet of any dock, pier, seawall, piling, bulkhead or anchored watercraft, and within 50 feet of any person who is fishing.
Said Commissioner Jim Murray: “There’s been a lot of concern about watercraft going through some of our canals at high speed, pulling folks that have water skis or tubes. We explored making those no wake, what we found was we really don’t have the ability to do that. What we’ve done is we’ve adopted a similar ordinance to one that North Redington Beach already has.”
Mayor David Will said the new ordinance “sets parameters that the sheriff didn’t have before to actually enforce the ordinance.”
Deputies from the marine patrol will work with the town and residents to time their patrols and catch those who are not complying, Will said.
Commissioner Tim Kornijtschuk asked for the ordinance language to be changed from no wake whatsoever to minimal wake.
He said if the town starts enforcing a no wake-rule throughout the canals, “There’s going to be some blow back; there’s a lot of people that live on these canals and they’re respectful.”
But Will said: “It’s not a no-wake zone. (The ordinance) says when you’re close to a dock situation. This is keeping people from doing that so close to the dock or seawall.”
Kornijtschuk responded that “it still reads like it’s going to be almost impossible to comply with this.”
Vehicle sign ordinance
Commissioners unanimously voted to revise the town’s sign ordinance to give code enforcement more scrutiny over posts and advertisements on commercial vehicles.
A revision to the sign ordinance limits a vehicle sign from encompassing more than 1 1/2 square feet of the vehicle it’s attached to or otherwise place upon when visible from the public right-of-way when parked. If a code enforcement official is unable to measure a vehicle sign with a traditional tape measure, due to an inability to enter a property, the official may use an app-based tool capable of measuring dimensions of objects from a distance, the ordinance states.
Code Enforcement can also use other methods of measurement, including comparing dimensions of a sign to the known manufacturer's dimensions of the vehicle, the ordinance advises.
The ordinance revision passed on first reading, with a hearing and final reading planned for the next meeting.