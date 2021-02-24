Beach mayors gathered last week to discuss opposition to bills giving the state, rather than local communities, the authority to regulate short-term rentals. From left are Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy of Indian Rocks Beach; Alan Johnson, St. Pete Beach; John Hendricks, Madeira Beach; Bill Queen, North Redington Beach; Patrick Soranno, Indian Shores; and Larry Lunn, Treasure Island. Not pictured are Nick Simons of Redington Beach, who is not seeking reelection, and MaryBeth Henderson of Redington Shores.