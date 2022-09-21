INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — The Indian Rocks Beach City Commission recently presented former Commissioner Ed Hoofnagle with an award recognizing his many contributions to the community.
The presentation was held during the Sept. 13 commission meeting, where Mayor Cookie Kennedy highlighted Hoofnagle’s professional background as well as his community endeavors, which include heading the annual Oktoberfest committee for years and serving on the commission for six years.
“This is a very special night as we recognize our previous commissioner, Ed Hoofnagle, who I adore,” Kennedy said, noting Hoofnagle has been a successful businessman for more than 40 years after he graduated from Syracuse University.
“The first time I ran for mayor, Ed ran for commissioner, and he was a commissioner for six years and he has been a tremendous advocate for the community, he and his wife (Julie),” she said. “We appreciate you so much.”
Kennedy then presented Hoofnagle with an award featuring an inscription that read in part, “In recognition of the selfless and dedicated service to the community.”
“Thank you very much,” said Hoofnagle, who served on the city commission from 2016 to 2022. “This really mean a lot.”
But when the mayor said she would like to see him on the dais again someday, Hoofnagle, who decided not to run again this year in part to spend more time with his family, replied, “I don’t know — we’ll have to see about that!”
After the meeting, Kennedy spoke about the decision to honor Hoofnagle.
“He’s a special commodity in Indian Rocks Beach,” she said. “As soon as he and Julie moved here, they became a part of the community, joining IRB Action 2000 and helping the Beach Art Center. And they didn’t have to do it, but they embraced it. They are both incredible community assets and we wanted to recognize that.”
When asked about her comment about Hoofnagle running for office again, Kennedy said, “I think he’s loving being off (the commission), but I look forward to him returning because he’s thoughtful, he does his homework, and if he hears information on a subject that he didn’t know about, he will change his position. And I appreciate that, because that’s what I do and what I believe every good leader should do.”