ST. PETE BEACH — A long-awaited dream of creating a bustling Corey Avenue business district from the Gulf to the Bay, from “sunrise to sunset,” is closer to becoming a reality than ever before.
In praising upcoming streetscaping projects on the western end of Corey Avenue and a proposed multi-use development on the east, Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said “this is a great opportunity. … We always talked about the sunrise-to-sunset opportunity — make it good at both ends and you’re going to be able to fill in the middle and make it all really great.”
Sometime during the next few years, both ends of Corey Avenue should begin to look greatly improved. City commissioners unanimously approved a developer’s request to build Corey Landing on the east and city staff’s plan to undertake a major restoration project to Fisherman’s Park and the surrounding area along Sunset Way and Corey Avenue to the west.
The plan is to enhance both ends of Corey Avenue, the island’s 85-year-old, six-block-long downtown, which in turn will attract businesses entrepreneurs to revitalize the corridor’s middle section that already includes trendy bars and restaurants, boutiques and specialty shops, retail businesses, art and jewelry galleries, clothing stores, gift shops and The Beach Theater.
During a March 8 meeting, commissioners allocated $45,439 for Kimley Horn to provide architectural services, landscape and streetscape design to transform the western end of Corey Avenue at Sunset Way, including Fisherman’s Park.
City Manager Alex Rey noted whatever design the city comes up with for this project will also be replicated at a lot of other intersections, such as along Gulf Winds and Boca Ciega drives.
Chief Operating Officer Jennifer McMahon told commissioners Kimley Horn consultant engineers will provide design and construction documents for improvements to Fisherman’s Park that will include modification of the parking area and sidewalks on the western end of Corey Avenue.
In addition, streetscaping and parking enhancements on the western end of Corey Avenue will stretch 200 feet east from the intersection with Sunset Way.
Other modifications will include an elevated intersection at Corey Avenue and Sunset Way, stormwater drainage improvements and enhanced crosswalks. It will also take into account compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act within the project area.
Fisherman’s Park will be remodeled to include “hardscape” or nonliving landscaping such as a brick patio, a seating area or a stone wall and screening for the lift station on the site.
The redesign will also feature planting of new foliage and irrigation system improvements. Construction documents will also depict a walkway connection to a future beach walk and boardwalk improvements. A dock could be constructed at Fisherman’s Park under a separate agreement.
Rey said there is a desire to set up a “parklet” in that area, which will reconfigure the sidewalk basically from Willie’s Burgers to Sunset Way on both sides of Corey Avenue. A parklet is a sidewalk extension that provides space for greenery and amenities such as outdoor dining.
McMahon noted that design can be used to make those two blocks more walkable, along Corey Avenue to Gulf Boulevard.
“With all the activity down there, we definitely have to get something going there,” said Commissioner Chris Graus. “There’s just a tremendous amount of people walking around down there, kind of all over the place. It’s great to see that area active again, but we definitely need to keep it safe.”
Rey said there will be another streetscaping project stretching eastbound along Corey Avenue from Sunset Way to Gulf Boulevard, and an adjacent improvement project southbound from Corey and Sunset all the way to Upham Beach.
Corey Landing
Meanwhile, on the eastern end of Corey Avenue, commissioners unanimously approved on final reading Ram Realty Advisors’ proposed development: a 7-story, 243-unit, mixed-use, residential, retail and restaurant project called Corey Landing.
According to site plans, the residential structure will wrap around a parking garage that will serve residents, along with retail and restaurant customers.
The development will include 12,000 square feet of retail, office and commercial shops, along with a 5,000-square-foot restaurant, featuring 3,500 square feet of indoor seating and 1,500 square feet of outdoor dining. The commercial space breaks down to 8,264 square feet of retail and commercial space, and 3,959 square feet of office or coworking space.
While the staff report noted “the outdoor music area proposed for the restaurant is located on the far northeast side the property, furthest away from residential uses,” Commissioner Mark Grill feared the sound of the music can carry, with the potential to bother residents across the bay. He suggested the music should end at 10 p.m. rather than 11 p.m. City officials noted noise is regulated by decibel level, not time.
Commissioners decided to allow outdoor music to continue until 11 p.m. but will revisit the outdoor music question after the restaurant is in operation for about three months to see if there have been any infractions.
According to the staff report, the project includes commercial docks, which will improve the public access to the water and a public park leading to the waterfront.
The commercial dock will consist of eight 40-foot boat slips. It is also the intent to provide a kayak and paddleboard launch. The kayak launch will need to be further evaluated to confirm that it can be designed, permitted and constructed for safe public use.
The staff reported noted the east end of Corey Avenue has sat in its current state since 2007. The vacant 3.9 acres “was the former location of Leverock’s restaurant, Bay Winds motel and Bay View Heights Apartments … The project will significantly enhance the appearance and function of the area … This entire area has become vacant, unsafe and in disrepair except for one restaurant and an automotive repair service shop.”
City commissioners and staff envision Corey Landing as a way to revitalize the downtown area and create more pedestrian foot traffic to local shops and restaurants along Corey Avenue.
“I think this is a good project I appreciate the due diligence of the applicant,” said Friszolowski. “It meets the Comprehensive Plan, it meets the land development regulations. This is what the city has envisioned for that end of Corey Avenue for a long, long time — allowing public access to the waterfront, having a nice green waterfront access, being an anchor at the east end of Corey Avenue. We always wanted an east end anchor for sunrise and a west end anchor for sunset.”
He said suggestions from residents that the project be downsized “is just not reality-based. That’s just not going to happen and is the reason why it sat there for the last 25 years.”