Located off Gulf Boulevard between 9th and 10th avenues, the 9.3-acre Indian Rocks Beach Nature Preserve features an educational boardwalk through mangroves leading to an observation pier for views of the Intracoastal Waterway. A dog park and community garden also are part of the amenities. Several types of wading birds and other wildlife frequent the area.
