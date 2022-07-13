TREASURE ISLAND — Dominique Reiter, a woman the city along with its police and fire departments called “a community advocate, supporter and fundraiser extraordinaire,” died June 29 at age 76, seven days after her birthday.
Just after the New Year, in failing health, she moved back to Arizona to be closer to her son, Harry Reiter, who recently retired from the Phoenix Police Department after 30 years.
In an interview with Tampa Bay Newspapers, former Mayor Larry Lunn, who worked with Reiter in real estate for several years, said “she was the finest thing that ever happened to Treasure Island. She lived, ate and slept Treasure Island. No was ever gave this city as much as she gave.
“She always had a project,” Lunn said. “I don’t know how in the world we will get things done without her help, but it’s our responsibility to continue.”
He recalled she was active in local real estate for several years and in 2006 served as president of the Treasure Island and Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, where she enthusiastically promoted the city and visited all its businesses to see what they needed.
On its Facebook page, the Chamber posted a photo tribute to Reiter and said, “What a lady… you’ll be missed by so many!”
Mayor Tyler Payne said Reiter “had always been a huge force for good in Treasure Island,” raising money for the city to build its dog park and for kids to be able to attend city camps, and being a dedicated supporter of the police and fire departments.
“You just couldn’t say no to Dominique,” said Payne. “She was a driving force who will definitely be very missed, but her legacy and memory will live on in all the things she has done for Treasure Island.”
A joint statement from the city and its police and fire departments stated, “A longtime resident who served as past president of the Isle of Capri Civic Association and Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce, Dominique knew how to get things done. Through her tireless efforts and dedication, Dominque organized fundraisers for the John Morroni Memorial Dog Park and a new scoreboard at Bill Lyons Field to be used by Little League.
“Dominique was an advocate for the Treasure Island Police and Fire departments, hosting annual chili cookoffs and fundraising for the antique police car,” city stated on Facebook. “Dominque, known only by her first name, needed no introduction and was well known throughout the community. Dominque was a force to be reckoned with when she was on a mission; she impacted many lives through her tireless dedication and love of her community.
“You will be truly missed,” said the city post. “You will live on in our hearts and through everything you fundraised for and touched.”
On his Facebook page, former Police Chief Armand JJ Boudreau wrote: “I had the pleasure and honor of knowing her for my entire career in Treasure Island. Dominque was a true civic servant, involved in so many causes in the city and an ardent supporter of all things public safety.”
The former police chief added, “If you needed to get something done, Dominique made it happen … I was blessed to speak with her just two weeks ago, and she remained upbeat and positive in the face of her failing health. Rest in peace dear friend and fly high with the angels … you will be missed!”
In an interview for a TBN article published in January, shortly before she moved back to Arizona where she raised her family, Reiter said she “loves Treasure Island and just enjoys doing projects and making things better. After all these years the commission and people who donate know I will get things done.”
She said her success comes in being friendly, tenacious and independent. “I love Treasure Island, it’s one of the best places to live,” she said.
She was a staunch defender of the city having its own police and fire departments, opposing an earlier effort to contract with an outside agency in 2016.
In 2011, Reiter ran for a commission seat and lost to multiterm commissioner Phil Collins. She said out of that disappointment, she learned she could do much more in her role as a volunteer fundraiser, because she could speak her mind on issues, along with lobbying and fundraising for projects the city needed.
Her European sounding first name is a result of being born in Paris in 1947, the child of a French translator for the U.S. Armed Forces and a U.S. Army soldier who met during World War II. She recalled her family moved to the United States when she was two and while she was considered a U.S. citizen, her mother had to go through Ellis Island as an immigrant.
When she was a child her family moved to Warren, Ohio, where her father got a job in a steel mill, and she attended Kent State University. Her first successful fundraiser was when she was in her 20s, she recalled, to help Navy soldiers injured in an attack on a U.S. ship in 1967 during the Vietnam War.
She subsequently married and was a full-time wife and mother for several years in Arizona.
According to her real estate page bio, her Florida license has been active for 39 years and she was a partner in a successful mortgage brokerage firm for over 20 years.
During her tenure she served on several city boards, including the Treasure Island Vision Committee, Code Enforcement Board and Citizens Emergency Response Team, as well as on the 2005 and 2010 Charter Review committees.