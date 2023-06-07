ST. PETE BEACH — Ghosts from the past in the form of a plume of contaminated underground water, which emanated from old fuel storage tanks, will now add to the cost to reconstruct Boca Ciega Drive.
Commissioners asked staff at a May 23 meeting if the city could apply for brownfield funding to defray some of the cleanup cost. But a Florida Department of Transportation report on the project noted the site is already “located within the Community Waterfront Park Brownfield Area,” adding that in the early 2000s the city submitted a brownfield grant application for a portion of property which included the area.
As part of the Boca Ciega Drive Improvement Project, the city proposes to construct roadway streetscape improvements from 75th Avenue to 87th Avenue within the existing roadway right-of-way including reducing lane widths, adding curb and gutter, installing 10-foot-wide sidewalk on the west side of the road and landscaping.
In addition, the drop-off and pickup circulation for Gulf Beaches Elementary School will also be improved.
Public Works Director Mike Clarke told city commissioners that since the Boca Ciega Drive Reconstruction Project will be partially funded by a $1.5 million FDOT grant, part of the requirements of the grant included a formal review by FDOT staff of the project design and specifications.
During this review, FDOT determined that the city was required to perform a contamination evaluation. The evaluation report identified several contaminated sites in the vicinity of the project site, including two high risk sites, Clarke said. A follow-up assessment “ultimately determined that special handling of materials will be required during construction,” he said.
“We have known about soil contamination there since forever,” Clarke told commissioners. The site once held a former city public works facility and a Misener Marine business, and a gas station stood nearby.
The FDOT report stated that volatile organic chemicals including benzene, isopropyl benzene, and naphthalene were present.
A “plume” of contaminants from old underground fuel storage tanks is under the street and has migrated, Clarke said. “As far as I can tell those underground storage tanks are certified and they are tight. This happened sometime in the past, but whatever leakage occurred has migrated through the groundwater table over time … we are excavating that dirt out.”
The process of stockpiling, testing, and potentially treating the soil “does not appear to be extremely complicated; it’s very standard procedure-type stuff,” Clarke said. “I’ve dealt with this numerous times when I was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base, those guys leaked oil fuel all over the place.”
Clarke estimated cleanup of contaminated soil should be in the tens of thousands, rather than hundreds of thousands of dollars. The Boca Ciega Drive Improvement Project has been allocated $3.3 million to complete the redesign of the roadway.
City commissioners voted unanimously to allocate consultant Kimley-Horn $50,466 to modify engineering plans to ensure contaminated soils are not reintroduced into the area during construction and are properly disposed of.