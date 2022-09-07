Just in time for World Shorebirds Day — surely you raised a cold one to our fragile feathered friends on Sept. 6, right? — researchers have tallied up the results of the 2022 shorebird nesting season for the Pinellas beaches.
And it’s good news. Really good news. Especially after last year’s disastrous summer.
“This year was a complete turnaround. It was a very successful year,” said Holley Short, shorebird program manager for Audubon Florida.
The nesting season is generally considered to be early March to Aug. 31.
A black skimmer colony that traditionally summered in St. Pete Beach was back in a new, safer location, yielding 128 successfully fledged chicks. A colony that annually nested in Indian Shores landed a bit north of that this year, into Redington Shores, and that colony successfully fledged 136 chicks.
“Fledging” refers to bringing up a young bird until its wing feathers are developed enough for flight. That can take four to five weeks for a black skimmer hatchling. That’s a full month of rowdy beachgoers; far-flung trash (which can attract predators that are pleased to stumble upon eggs and chicks); dogs, despite the beach ban; floodwaters; and oftentimes, condo and hotel residents with no respect for or knowledge of the species’ vulnerability.
Throw in the July 4 holiday and add professional fireworks, amateur fireworks, and general bad behavior into the mix.
Last summer, some terrible people, who were never apprehended, intruded into the St. Pete Beach colony, tossing fireworks, dumping trash, and scattering the birds. The colony “completely failed,” said Audubon’s Short — zero fledges.
Things fared better last year in Indian Shores, where some 60 chicks fledged.
Hence the joy over both colonies surpassing 100 new birds this year. That’s critical to a species that lost 4% of its population per year between 1966 and 2015, a cumulative 87% over the period, according to the North American Breeding Survey.
The black skimmer is protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act. It is also protected as “state threatened” by Florida’s Endangered and Threatened Species Rule.
Adult skimmers are identifiable by their unusual orange-and-black bills. The lower bill is longer than the upper bill, allowing the bird to gracefully glide along still waters, with the lower bill skimming the water, snapping shut when it makes contact with a fish.
While they were once hunted for their feathers and their eggs were harvested, the major threat now is loss of habitat.
That’s why you might have seen the roped-off nesting grounds, signage, and a coordinated network of stewards, rooftop monitors, route surveyors, biologists and law enforcement officers trying to protect a delicate ecological balance.
Short praised the staff of the Mariner Beach Club, the site of this year’s St. Pete Beach colony, saying the staff and guests were “extremely supportive.” After last year’s debacle, researchers weren’t expecting that colony to return at all this summer. And in Redington Shores, “We had support not just from the city, but from the residents,” Short said. “The support received from the locals was significant.”
Jennie Blackburn is on the Redington Shores Town Commission and served as Audubon’s point person for the town. “I know we don’t have anything to do with this (where the colony settles), it’s just nature, but I was so thrilled this year,” she said. “I think we feel a proprietary interest. There’s something weirdly flattering that the birds chose our beach.”
She noted that by coincidence, Redington Shores did not hold a public fireworks display on the Fourth this year. She also credited local residents’ involvement and the town’s public works staff for its hard work.
“We hope they come back and stay with us again,” Blackburn said.