INDIAN SHORES — In order to maintain the Indian Shores Police Officers’ Pension Trust Fund tax qualified status, changes were made to the town ordinance regarding the police officers’ retirement system.
The first reading of the revised ordinance passed unanimously 4-0 at the June 14 town meeting. Vice Mayor Diantha Schear presided as Mayor Patrick Soranno was absent recuperating from back surgery.
During council discussion, council member Mike Petruccelli asked if the changes were originating on a local or national level. Council member Mike Hackerson responded that it came from the IRS, so it was national.
“It’s the Feds,” Hackerson said.
On Jan. 1, 2020, the Internal Revenue Code was altered to change the minimum distribution age, raising it from 70½ to 72. The town’s ordinance was amended to reflect that increase in required retirement age in this new ordinance.
Potential ARPA improvements
The council unanimously passed a number of American Rescue Plan Act-eligible projects contingent on the receipt of ARPA funds for those projects. The projects would cost about $100,000 to $200,000 otherwise. Police Chief Rick Swann proposed the projects.
ARPA funds will potentially provide the Town of Indian Shores with cameras in Tiki Gardens, Nature Park, Mayor Bob McEwen Veterans Park, the Park Boulevard and Gulf Boulevard beach accesses, the parking lot at the town line (18529 Gulf Blvd.), and beach accesses at 20000 Gulf Blvd. and Whitehurst Avenue/town line.
In addition to the cameras, Swann also recommended that the town “consider installing six solar powered digital traffic control devices (speed warning sign boards) at three designated locations along Gulf Boulevard” as well as installing two miniature solar digital communication boards at the monument area in Tiki Gardens and at Nature Park.
Magistrate services renewed
The council unanimously voted 4-0 to a 1-year renewal term for Randol Mora for special magistrate services. After this renewal and one more 1-year renewal, the original contract will have come to its conclusion. Either party may terminate the agreement with 30 days written notice
Agencies work in concert
Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue District Fire Chief Jeffrey Davidson recognized fire and police staff working cooperatively in an accident involving an officer that took place on Mar. 11. Chief Davidson recognized Firefighter Jeffrey Pyles, Acting Lt. Joshua Coley, and Firefighter/EMT Mary Miller at the meeting. Lieutenants Christopher Bodine and Mike Granger, who were not present at the meeting, were also acknowledged.
Davidson also recognized Officer Natasha Hindman from the March 11 incident and the entire Indian Shores Police Department for their professionalism during all interactions with PSFRD. “They have our backs, making a scene safe for us; we have built a great working relationship together, and will continue to do so,” said the fire chief.