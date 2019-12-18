ST. PETE BEACH — St. Pete Beach officials unveiled their Sustainability Action Plan to address the effects of global warming, sea level rise, king tides and tropical storms during a special strategic planning work session Dec. 11.
However, the meeting still left residents questioning how long they will have to endure living with localized street flooding that has gone on for years.
Residents who spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting questioned why they have to park cars on high ground during king tide — an exceptionally high tide — and full moon to avoid street flooding, even when it doesn’t rain, and whether the city is moving quickly enough to address their neighborhood issues. Some asked why it seems their specific street flooding problems have gone ignored.
City Manager Alex Rey said addressing the effects of global warming and sea level rise “is a very important issue for the community.”
The city’s focus is how to deal with the effects of sea level rise in the community and give the commission a blueprint for future steps the city will undertake.
“We are really focusing on the next 30 years; our target goal is to work towards 2050,” he said.
Rey told commissioners in the short term, funding resources will first be directed toward trying to control impacts caused by tides, with localized street flooding issues addressed afterwards.
“While we have these localized drainage issues in some parts of the city, we have to look at the problems we are having in neighborhoods with king tides. I don’t want to spend the money on localized drainage issues until we figure out how much we are going to be able to put toward the neighborhoods that are having king tide issues. It’s kind of like re-shifting our priorities in terms of which water we prioritize against first.”
Commissioner Doug Izzo noted that regardless whether the issue is sea level rise or failed infrastructure, “I think the only thing people care about is how are we going to stop the flooding in the streets.”
Public Works Director Mike Clarke told commissioners the city has four engineering firms working on studies and action plans to address street flooding during high tides, heavy rain events and tropical storms.
He showed photos of flooding on streets such as Casablanca and Cabrillo avenues near the boat ramp, 36th Avenue toward the bay, the Maritana neighborhood, Belle Vista Drive and Boca Ciega Isle, where the county conducted an infrastructure improvement project that did not solve rainwater flash flooding issues.
Clarke explained next year the city plans to undertake Boca Ciega Isle, Maritana and Casablanca neighborhood drainage improvement projects that address king tide flooding. Blind Pass Road stormwater improvements are currently in construction. Boca Ciega and Gulf Winds Drive rehabilitation are just now in the planning stages.
While some projects are already underway, city commissioners may soon be asked to approve and fund several stormwater flooding improvement projects in the next few months, the public works director said. Engineers are formulating a stormwater master plan to control street flooding from the bay, as well as the Gulf.
Certain low-lying neighborhoods are being prioritized for infrastructure improvements that could provide some relief. Clarke told commissioners during budget season he will provide them with a work plan that addresses how the city can address water issues in various neighborhoods, but they will soon realize there is no way all fixes and improvement can all be funded at one time.
“The city initiative, the big push, is for sea level rise and that’s the long-term big numbers we are going to come up with, but there is a lot of stuff that’s local that we can begin doing this fiscal year,” he said.
For example, the city will conduct a seawall replacement study for 80th Avenue and First to 12th avenues, along with a Maritana neighborhood protection study.
When Clarke noted the stormwater master plan will be updated with new modeling, Commissioner Ward Friszolowski said while street flooding in some areas is being addressed, “it’s sort of baffling to me on how we missed some of the major areas in 2012. I could have told you, just by living here, some of the areas that are bad.”
Clarke said he is pretty sure at some point officials had to draw a line and say this is about as much as they can study for the amount of money available.
“Let me say this, because I just got to get it off my chest,” Friszolowski said. “The whole Don CeSar area wasn’t considered, in Belle Vista there are two areas that were missed, but one area that was not a problem area was studied. As we are moving this forward, I don’t want to have that discussion again. It’s just sort of between baffling and shocking to me.”
Clarke said officials are planning to defend against multiple water threats at multiple island locations and with multiple infrastructure types.
“We’re doing lots of planning. We have designs on the table, we have actionable designs ready to go to construction, some of them are funded and some are not. There are a number of agencies that are now beginning to move funding into grant programs for resiliency planning. In the future I wouldn’t be surprised to see money moved into design and construction, but that’s something over time,” Clarke said.
Clarke explained the city does have a work plan to address street flooding, but when design plans are 30 percent complete and a project’s estimated cost seems to exceed the city’s budget it may be put on hold, especially if there is a possibility to obtain grant funding.
For example, Clarke explained, the Boca Ciega Isle project was put on hold after the city thought it could receive a $200,000 to $400,000 state grant to pay for the project. The city lost out on the grant.
In addressing flooding issues, officials can’t just consider sea level rise or storm surge during hurricanes because there are other water issues this island faces, he said.
For example, the city has an aging seawall system and water is encroaching under walls, causing groundwater to push up and undermine asphalt roadways.
The city is actively working on a seawall replacement study, taking into account modern methods such as using rip rap and elevated-bank natural alternatives instead of building walls. “It doesn’t have to be seawalls,” he said.
During an earlier meeting, Rey noted the city may eventually have to consider a more costly approach to control street flooding, which could include costly installation of retention ponds and pumps.
The city is undertaking lift station as well as stormwater drainage improvement projects, but some fixes will merely leave residents dealing with fresh water street flooding rather than salt water after a big storm, officials said.
Commissioners noted if residents understood what it takes to fix the problem they may be willing to accept a small increase in stormwater fees or even a special assessment to help defray the cost of items such as seawalls.