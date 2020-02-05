MADEIRA BEACH — City commissioners awarded a $12.6 million contract to begin a long-awaited roadway and stormwater control project on Crystal Island. The city will pay $10.5 million of the cost and Pinellas County just more than $2 million relating to utilities.
The action came at a special meeting called for that purpose Jan. 30. Commissioners discussed the topic Jan. 28 immediately before their workshop, but only three members were present. Therefore, they decided to reschedule the meeting for Jan. 30 so that the entire commission could make the decision.
The commission was faced with approving a bid that was well above earlier estimates. Last year, the city got a loan of $15 million for three road improvement projects, with approximately $7.5 million targeted for Crystal Island, and the remainder for projects on Parsley Drive and John’s Pass Avenue.
Acceptance of the $12.6 million proposal, which was the lower of two bids, was recommended by the city’s bid committee. The city’s portion of that amount is $9.6 million, plus a 10% contingency, while the county is responsible for the remainder.
The city’s engineering consultant, Al Carrier of Deuel and Associates, said that a number of factors contributed to the increased cost of the project, including new culverts and needed seawalls that were added.
“This project is long overdue,” Mayor Maggi Black said. “It’s been discussed in multiple meetings. It’s time to move forward and trust our experts on this.”
Commissioner Doug Andrews said he believes in the project 100%, but is “completely embarrassed” by how it’s been handled. The planning, budgeting, management and follow-up of the project have been “atrocious examples of what not to do,” he said.
Andrews pointed out the bid was significantly higher than the original estimate, and questioned whether enough money would be left to fund other roadways needing work.
“This project was rushed, there was a lack of due diligence and lack of professionalism,” Andrews said, “but I support it.”
Commissioner Deby Weinstein said she was ready to go through with the project. “The city is responsible for maintaining the roads, and we haven’t done it in many years,” she said.
Residents who spoke at the meeting also wanted to move ahead with the roadway and stormwater improvements on Crystal Island.
“The conditions on Crystal Island are terrible, worse than they were last year, and we’re going to spend even more money if we don’t do something pretty quick,” Charles Lambert said. “We’ve got the resources to do this. This is not the time to turn back.”
“Let’s move on,” Chuck Dillon said.
Longtime Crystal Drive resident Marvin Merrill said, “Very few dollars have been put into Crystal Drive in the past. If you’ve driven down the roadway, it speaks for itself.”
Merrill told the commission, “Let’s make sure nothing stands in the way of this project.”
The commission’s 5-0 vote to approve the project was followed by applause and cheers from the crowd at City Hall.
The work is scheduled to begin about March 1 and take about a year to complete.