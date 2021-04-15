BELLEAIR BEACH — Residents of the Bellevue Estates Island neighborhood, where utilities were undergrounded and solar streetlights installed, will be getting some refunds of the money they paid in assessments.
The residents had agreed to pay for the project’s $2.2 million estimated cost, and had either made a lump sum payment of their portion up front or are doing so through annual assessments.
City Manager Lynn Rives had said earlier this year that the undergrounding cost was significantly under budget at about $1.8 million, and the residents would be getting a refund. Those who are making annual payments would be getting a reduction to the amount they pay, while the people who made a lump payment up front would get a check for the refund amount.
Rives had jokingly referred to the refunds as “a Belleair Beach stimulus check.”
“We will start the refund process, and will give nearly $80,000 to the residents who prepaid in full,” Rives said at the April 5 City Council meeting. “We will send a letter to residents and say, ‘We saved you money and will give it back to you if you prepaid, and if you are assessed, your assessment will be adjusted accordingly.’”
Mayor Joseph Manzo told Rives, “You did an excellent job of making this happen with the cost savings.”
Traffic island on Gulf Blvd. near Causeway questioned
The county is taking a look at whether the pedestrian island with palm trees at the crosswalk just north of the city’s busiest intersection at Gulf Blvd. and the Belleair Causeway should be removed or moved. There have been numerous complaints that the island causes traffic backups by limiting the use of the left turn lane from Gulf Boulevard to the Causeway. Both of those are county roads.
The crosswalk and island could be moved further north, or the crossing made into a simple crosswalk like at 6th Street with the palm trees and island taken out, Rives said.
Speeding on Gulf Boulevard not a problem
Rives said the city was also talking with the county about motorists speeding on Gulf Boulevard, and a device was placed on the roadway northbound at 16th Street to measure and display the speed. Data from the first three weeks, in the month of February, showed that “for the most part” the speeds were below the posted speed limit. The city will continue to monitor the situation.
The bigger problem, especially during spring break season, is the slow bumper-to-bumper traffic coming over the Belleair Beach Causeway Bridge and going north to Clearwater Beach. Newly elected Council Member Frank Bankard brought up the subject.
Manzo said he and Rives had talked with Tom Washburn, senior traffic engineer at Pinellas County, several times about the seasonal traffic problems in Belleair Beach. “There’s no easy solutions,” Manzo said. He said the county is looking at the timing on the traffic light.
Road project update
The repaving of Harrison Avenue and the streets in the Bellevue Estates Island neighborhood where the undergrounding was done will start around the middle of April, Rives said.
Also, the Seventh and Eighth Street projects are wrapping up. The sod still has to be put in, but the paving is done, the curbs are done, and check valves have been put in to control flooding, said Rives.
Undergrounding of Gulf Boulevard too expensive, for now
An estimate from Duke Energy on the costs to underground the utilities on Gulf Boulevard was $5.5 million, Rives said, far more than the $4 million the city can get from the county to do the project.
Rives said he got the cost estimate on April 1, “and I thought it was an April Fools joke.”
“We plan to tell Duke we’ll use our people to do parts of the project like putting in conduit, which will save the residents a lot of money,” he said.
Jazz in the Park event moved to fall
Jazz in the Park, the city’s major event this year, has been moved from late May until later in the year, probably early October, Park and Recreation Board chairperson Tammie Lavenda said.
The board voted for a later date because there were still concerns about the COVID-19 situation, she said, “and we wanted to wait until everyone that wanted to be vaccinated could be vaccinated, and that the COVID numbers were where they needed to be for everyone to feel safe.”
She also said the blood drive this year was a success.
Praise and plaques for Behm, Shirley
Departing council members Marvin Behm and Jody Shirley were recognized for their service on council. Both were on the council for a three-year term starting in 2018. Behm was also a council member from 2004 to 2006. He decided not to run this year for another term. Shirley was defeated in an election recount, losing by one vote to former Mayor Leslie Notaro.
Both Behm and Shirley were presented by Mayor Manzo with a Certificate of Commendation, which Manzo said is “the highest level of honor our city has” and “no one is more deserving than our council members” for their dedication and the time and effort they put in.
Manzo said Behm had served on the Charter Review Committee, helped with the utility undergrounding, and “put together a 40-point list of things that needed to get done, and we’ve done almost every one of them.”
Shirley was commended in particular for putting together the stormwater assessment to deal with the city’s flooding problems and for serving on the Charter Review Committee, Manzo said. She plans to serve on more committees in the future, he said.