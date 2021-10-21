INDIAN SHORES — The stunning logo of the Tocobaga Indian casting a fishing net in the sun’s glow now officially belongs exclusively to the town of Indian Shores. The Town Council voted unanimously 5-0 to amend a design services agreement between the town, Sara Lynn Westmoreland Mullins LLC, and artist Steve Graff regarding the town logo copyright at the Oct. 12 Town Hall meeting.
Although the town is granted full ownership of the logo under the addendum, Steve Graff is listed as the logo’s artist and originator in perpetuity. According to the town’s attorney, Regina Kardash, this addendum essentially cleared up the question of the town being responsible for copyright enforcement. With the progression of the monument project at Tiki Gardens that amplifies the town’s Native American roots, transferring all rights and responsibilities to the town regarding the logo needed elucidation.
The monument will feature a sculpture of a male, female, and a grandmother holding a baby based on the town’s logo.
The project also will include a plaza with arch and etchings as well as two kiosks. Groundbreaking has begun and the sculpture is expected to be completed in July.
Another step in the construction of the project moved ahead with the council’s acceptance of a donation in the amount of $10,616 from Legacy Vacation Resorts to support the construction of the project’s sidewalk. Legacy Vacation Resorts will have a stamp pattern within the concrete that echoes a version of their business logo. Details regarding the specifics of the size and frequency of logo repetition were not available at the meeting, so the council approved the donation contingent upon their prior approval to the final concrete pattern by a unanimous vote of 5-0. Legacy Vacation Resorts is located just north of the Tiki Gardens property.
Council accepts financial report
Every year the town’s annual financial report for the previous fiscal year is presented by an autonomous auditing firm. Jeanine L. Bittinger, an accountant with Saltmarsh, Cleaveland & Gund, did the presentation of this year’s report. Bittinger, director of audit and assurance services for Saltmarsh, began by commending Town Administrator Bonnie Dhonau and Director of Finance and Personnel Susan L. Scrogham for their seamless software conversion, a feat not often achieved in municipal settings.
According to the report, the overall financial picture was sterling. “It was budgeted well,” said Bittinger, who noted that the town was in the plus on all counts. The best news was that there was a financial surplus to go to the reserves, with a net income of $150,171. The council voted unanimously 5-0 to accept the report.
Civitan club gets old audio equipment
The town’s old audio equipment from the old town hall that was collecting dust and taking up space over the last 10 years has a new home. Once it was designated as no longer needed by the town, the council voted unanimously 5-0 to donate the old but operational audio equipment. Civitan Beach Club had expressed a need since their audio system had recently developed problems, so the town’s old 12 microphones and cables, two desk microphones, one Fender portable speaker, and one Atlas Sound Model ACRL-191B microphone receiver with cabinet will be going just down the street to the club. “The equipment will serve the Civitan’s needs well and will free up more storage space in the records vault,” said Town Clerk Freddie Lozano.
Municipal election is March 15
A memorandum regarding the qualification requirements for a municipal election to be held March 15, 2022 was presented at the meeting. The two council member positions that will be up for election are the seats currently held by council members Diantha Schear and William Smith. The positions are each for three-year terms. The deadline for qualifying as a candidate is noon, Friday, Dec. 10. Potential candidates can obtain the full list of qualifications from the town clerk at the Indian Shores Municipal Center.