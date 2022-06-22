INDIAN SHORES — On the sweltering morning of June 16 in Tiki Gardens, the Town of Indian Shores came together for the long-anticipated unveiling of the monument that honors the indigenous residents of the town and the dedication of the park in memory of former Mayor James J. Lawrence.
“We come together to celebrate our history and honor the former residents and original stewards of Indian Shores, the Tocobaga Indians — who may have worked, played and walked on the very spot where we are standing right now,” said Vice Mayor Diantha Schear.
The monument’s sculpture shows the Tocobaga Indian fisherman featured on the town’s logo with two other family members and a baby. “With this monument we also honor the place that family holds in almost every culture around the world,” said Schear. “Family is the foundation, backbone and strength of our communities and society.”
Schear gave the welcome and introductions in the absence of Mayor Patrick Soranno, who is recuperating from back surgery. Other speakers included council member Bill Smith, who is also the chairman of the Arts Council; Alice Lawrence, the former mayor Lawrence’s widow; and Samuel Tommie, a member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida.
Dedication of the park in the memory of former mayor Lawrence opened the vice mayor’s address. Lawrence’s 20 years as council member, vice mayor and mayor as well as his service in the United States Air Force were noted. Lawrence passed away unexpectedly in 2016 while still in office.
Everyone who had a hand in the ambitious enterprise was recognized. The financial support of Penny for Pinellas and the Pinellas County Commission that allowed the project to be installed in Tiki Gardens were the underpinning of the project. The Indian Shores Town Council and all the town staff as well as the legal work of Regina Kardash and Brittany Maxey-Fisher were acknowledged. Smith and the Arts Council he chaired were also recognized for their contributions.
Artist Steve Graff, his agent Sara Mullins, and sculptor Geza Gaspar were at the heart of what is being called an outdoor museum. Sara Mullins and her team at IQ Branding also donated videos and technology to enhance the historical aspect of this hands-on educational experience.
Danny Powell and his team from Signstar did the construction and Celia Nichols of Nichols Landscape Architecture served as the landscape architect and project manager. Legacy Vacation Resorts contributed the stamped concrete sidewalk.
The Seminole Tribe of Florida was well-represented at the event. Complimentary tickets to the Ah-Tah-Thi-Ki Museum, the official museum of the Seminole Tribe on the Big Cypress Seminole Indian Reservation in Clewiston, were distributed.
Samuel Tommie, member of the Seminole Tribe of Florida, gave a dedication to the monument and a native blessing that ended in smoking incense being waved around the monument and the attendees. Tommie’s brother Daniel later gave a Seminole dugout canoe demonstration in the park.
Denise Vought, the new president of the Indian Shores Property Owners Association, spoke to attendees who began gathering at the monument before the dedication and unveiling began. She recalled the first day she went to the beach when she moved to Indian Shores. “There were two Native American brothers who greeted me with ‘Welcome to my beach!’”
She said the brothers told her their ancestors had lived in Indian Shores. “I’ll never forget that welcome,” said Vought. The Indian Shores monument is likely to have pretty much the same effect.