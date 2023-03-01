TREASURE ISLAND — A 4-foot chain-link fence will soon make it safer for children to play in Rosselli Park’s playground area on the Isle of Capri.
During a Feb. 21 work session, Parks and Recreation Director Cathy Hayduke told commissioners the Isle of Capri Civic Association met with staff to discuss making a donation to the city to pay the cost of a fence around the park’s playground.
Hayduke said that Val Acree, president of the Isle of Capri Civic Association, indicated that many resident users have shared safety concerns because of the proximity of the playground now that it’s been moved closer to the park’s parking lot and a roadway.
Hayduke said the ICCA even obtained three bid quotes to install a 4-foot tall chain-link fence encompassing 250 feet, with three 48-inch gates, around the playground. Bid costs ranged from $5,874 to $7,150. After technical and bid price information was gathered by the department, the lowest and winning bid was made by Coastal Fence for $5,874.
The Isle of Capri Civic Association will donate 50% of the expected project cost, which would amount to $2,937, with the city authorized to pay the remaining 50% of the project from the General Fund Contingency Account.
“The city will maintain the project and oversee it,” Hayduke said. The city will also make sure everything is permitted and within safety standards of the Florida Building Code.
In a letter to the city, Acree told city commissioners, “Many residents in the Isle of Capri and Treasure Island who access the playground, especially parents and grandparents, have expressed concern over the safety of the playground and how easy it is for children to run into the parking lot or street. We feel a fence is necessary to keep our kids safe and appreciate the city listening to our concerns. “
Commissioner Deborah Toth, whose district includes the Isle of Capri, agreed the city should split the cost with the Civic Association “because the park is used by other people that are from the other parts of the city, not just an isolated Rosselli Park use.”
She added, “I think the fence is really good idea. I was kind of hesitant when I first heard a fence. I was like, ‘Why?’ When I did my meet-and-greet event, a little kid went running right after a ball, right into the parking lot … it is a big safety issue.”
Commissioner Saleene Partridge also favored the fence. “I agree the safety of our residents’ children is primary to all of our concerns,” she said. “Safety is our number one concern up here.”
Mayor Tyler Payne asked if there are specific locations where the gates will be located. Hayduke said to comply with the Americans With Disabilities Act, one gate will be on the sidewalk, another will be from the parking lot and a third gate will be near the restroom facility.
Hayduke added that on another part of the island, the new Isle of Palms playground will be fenced just like it was previously. “It’s surrounded on three sides by a roadway, and people do travel a little fast down those roadways,” she said.
The Isle of Palms playground will be fenced along the north and east side of the park. But recreation will be opening up greenspace on the western and southern portions of the park.
In addition, she said, the park at Sunset Beach will be getting a new climbing apparatus. That park has a wooden fence on the parking lot side with natural buffers in other areas.
A final vote on the Rosselli fence will take place at the commission’s March 7 regular session.