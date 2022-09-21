INDIAN SHORES — The Town Council has adopted a tentative proposed budget and millage rate for the fiscal year 2022-23. The budget of $6,000,371 and the rate of 1.87 mills both passed unanimously 5-0 at the Sept. 14 meeting.
The budget included general, road and bridge, and capital improvement funds, but did not include reserves. The second hearing for the adoption of the budget is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 23 at 5:01 p.m.
Meanwhile, Town Clerk Freddie Lozano was presented with a certificate identifying him as a Certified Municipal Clerk. Dawn Wright, director of the Florida Association of City Clerks’ Central West District, presented Lozano with the designation.
Wright explained that the qualifications for CMC designation are stringent, and require attending extensive education programs combined with significant hands-on experience as a town clerk in a municipality. An applicant must have been a member in good standing of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks for a minimum of two years.
CMC coursework is done via Florida State University and is sponsored by the Florida Association of City Clerks and the Florida League of Cities. The program takes three years to complete and culminates in passing a 2-hour long, 90-question exam.
Mayor Patrick Soranno commended Lozano on attaining the CMC designation. “Congratulations, Freddie! When will you start on your MMC (Master Municipal Clerk)?” said the mayor with a smile.
“Give me a little time, Mayor,” replied Lozano.
In other business, the annual local agreement between the Town of Indian Shores and the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office for ancillary services for the fiscal year 2022-23 passed unanimously 5-0. The agreement remains the same as it has been for a number of years.
A retroactive approval dating back to Aug. 1 increasing officers’ off-duty rate from $45 per hour to $60 per hour also passed unanimously. This increase makes ISPD’s off-duty rate comparable to that of the Treasure Island department.
The maximum number of accrued vacation hours for the ISPD increased from 240 hours to 480 hours effective Oct. 1. According to Police Chief Rick Swann, the impact of COVID made this a necessary step. The change passed unanimously.
An additional two percent cost of living adjustment for all Indian Shores police officers also passed unanimously. This action brings the officers’ salaries up to the local average.
The purchase and installation of speaker upgrades to the emergency siren system in the amount of $64,881 was unanimously approved by the council. The upgrade will augment the volume and ultimately permit verbal messages to be broadcast.
Swann explained why the enhancement to give voice capabilities was a plus. “If we are able to get our citizens off the island quickly and smoothly, then I think it is worth it.”