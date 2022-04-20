INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — A trio of local lawmakers took office April 12, as Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Joanne “Cookie” Kennedy and commissioners Joe McCall and Jude Bond were sworn in a month after their Election Day victories.
Kennedy, who ran unopposed, is serving her third consecutive mayoral term; McCall, also unopposed, will serve a second straight term. Bond, a political newcomer and small business owner, will succeed Ed Hoofnagle, who decided not to seek a third term.
The investiture ceremony, held in the Indian Rocks Beach City Hall auditorium, began with a word of prayer from Church of the Isles Pastor Liz Clement, before City Attorney Randy Mora swore Bond and McCall in. Kennedy then had her friend and notary Kathryn Blankenship Alvarez conduct her oath of office ceremony, before saying a few words to the assembled crowd that included her son, Luke.
“I have been fortunate to make my living all these years in Indian Rocks Beach, and I just think it’s wonderful to be in our community and be able to make a living and have a beautiful home and beautiful friends,” Kennedy said.
“Jude is new, and this is Joe’s second term, so we have a relatively young commission,” aside from her and Commissioner Phil Hanna, she noted. “I think that you’re going to see a lot of great things this year with the Indian Rocks Beach commission and our staff, and I think we’re all going to look forward to that.”
The ceremony concluded with another prayer before the attendees were treated to assorted pastries and finger sandwiches courtesy of the Loder family of the Original Crabby Bill’s.
Later, during the regularly scheduled commission meeting, McCall and Bond expressed their gratitude for being able to serve the city.
“I’m excited to serve a second term and I’m looking forward to an exciting couple of years,” McCall said.
“I’ll second that!” Bond said.
When asked how it felt to be automatically reelected, Kennedy replied, “You’re all stuck with me for two more years!”
Commissioner Denise Houseberg, who was absent from the meeting, was appointed to serve as vice mayor for the next year.