REDINGTON BEACH — All birds, now including starlings, can feel safe fluttering around and landing in this town after a tweak of the animal ordinance.
In addition, a last-minute change to a section of the animal ordinance, barring all but service dogs from city parks or recreation areas, was revised to permit the city to occasionally allow leashed dogs.
A wholesale revision of certain town codes was undertaken after it was determined some ordinances date back to 1980, with some regulations not updated to comply with state statutes.
During the final reading of a revised animal ordinance on June 1, Mayor David Will asked that a portion of the ordinance allowing starlings to be “taken throughout the year” be removed.
“We are not removing or taking out starlings,” he told fellow commissioners. “That would be up to FWC (the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.)”
The issue arose after the birds’ removal was initially permitted in the city’s first reading of a proposed animal ordinance.
Starlings are a non-native species which gained their bad reputation by being aggressive towards other birds and driving them away, having a loud chatter, and leaving behind corrosive droppings.
As part of the revision on final reading, Will later said the town is not in the business of removing birds, since that is the purview of the state.
The town is certified as a state bird sanctuary making it “unlawful to hunt, trap, shoot or molest in any manner any bird or wild fowl or rob bird nests or wild fowl nests.”
Meanwhile, though another part of the ordinance states it is still unlawful for anyone to bring, have, ride or allow “any animal” into city-owned parks or recreation areas, except for service animals, it doesn’t really mean never.
Under an addition to the ordinance adopted on final reading, “the town from time to time may allow leashed dogs to be present on certain portions of town parks or recreation areas. Such dog-friendly areas will be posted with appropriate signage.”
The ordinance also clarifies that “it shall be unlawful to keep, maintain, possess or harbor on any premises … more than a combination of six dogs and cats.”
The animal ordinance revision passed unanimously on final reading.
The commission also took up an ordinance regulating vehicle signs. “Not too long ago the state determined you cannot regulate content of signs, but we can regulate type of signs, size of signs, location of signs and things like that,” said Will.
The revised ordinance, which Will called “a housekeeping measure,” defines a vehicle sign as “a sign which covers more than one and one half square feet of the vehicle … which it is attached to, mounted, pasted, painted or drawn on any motorized vehicle or drawn vehicle, and is parked and visible from the public right of way.”
Will noted that part of the earlier definition referring to the identification of a business, products or services, has been removed from the ordinance.
The revision clarifies the size of permitted vehicle signs and notes that any sign affixed to a vehicle, which is visible from the street or right of way, may not be displayed from sundown to sunrise.
The vehicle sign ordinance passed unanimously on first reading.