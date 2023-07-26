REDINGTON BEACH — Town officials unanimously approved a plan to refurbish the shower and entryway area into 160th Avenue Beach Park.
During the July 19 meeting, commissioners voted to hire G.A. Nichols Company to undertake the improvements and restoration project for $12,530.
According to a statement from G.A. Nichols project manager Ben Poley, reconstruction will start with removal of existing sidewalk sections and formation of a new sidewalk, step, parking bench base, and trash can slab. A lower landing wall will be relocated to control invasive vegetation with a block wall.
Mayor David Will noted in talking with public works there was some concerns about the shower area, “where the concrete was sinking; there was a big puddle, so we took a look at that. In trying to fix that part, (the project) grew a little bit.”
Resident Leslie Wilkins asked what the reasoning was to dig up the whole sidewalk from the parking lot up to and along the wall. “We’re trying to change the elevation a little bit for the shower, so that (the water) actually runs away and you’re not standing in water all the time,” Will said.
“No foot wash?” Wilkins quipped.
“You can sell it that way,” the mayor joked.
According to the contract, permitting, engineering or silt fence costs are not included in the quoted price and the company is not responsible for any damage that may occur to underground utilities.
Redington Beach has four local parks, five “triangle” parks and five beach access points within its 10-block length along Gulf Boulevard.
Town holds line on millage
A consensus of the Redington Beach Finance Committee recommended the town maintain its existing property tax rate and adopt a tentative millage rate of 1.8149 mills, Vice Mayor and Finance Commissioner Tim Kornijtschuk told city commissioners at the July 19 meeting.
Kornijtschuk noted the finance committee suggested Redington Beach maintain its existing millage rate that has been adopted the last two years, “and hold solid at 1.8149 mills.”
A mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
During budget hearings the commission could adopt the Pinellas property appraiser’s roll-back rate of 1.644 mills and collect the same amount of revenue it amassed last year — $1,230,859. Property values increased by 11.34 percent in the county’s preliminary 2023 estimates, and with the same millage rate as last year, the city will collect an additional $125,806.
Kornijtschuk explained the city needs the additional tax dollars that will be a result of an increase in property values. “We’re going to increase our reserves in quite a few things, because some of the reserves are sorely lacking funds …The Public Works building will need to be addressed sooner than later, so there are needs for those funds.”
According to last year’s budget, the town kept its Public Works building refurbishment-replacement reserve unchanged at $91,800 and its Town Hall building refurbishment-replacement reserves unchanged at $122,350.
Commissioners will receive the budget for the coming fiscal year and hold a hearing at their first meeting in August.