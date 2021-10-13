Local officials joined Gov. Ron DeSantis as he visited Crabby Bill’s in St. Pete Beach to announce the city has received a $2 million grant to help upgrade its master pumping station. From left are St. Pete Beach Fire Rescue Chief Jim Kilpatrick, Planning and Zoning Director Wesley Wright, Director of Community Development Michelle Gonzalez, Commissioner Melinda Pletcher, DeSantis, City Clerk Amber LaRowe, Commissioner Mark Grill, Mayor Al Johnson, Chief Operations Officer Jennifer McMahon, City Manager Alex Rey, and Assistant City Manager Vincent Tenaglia.