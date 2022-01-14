ST. PETE BEACH — The City Commission race between previous rivals for St. Pete Beach District 1 is bound to heat up, as former Commissioner Terri Finnerty challenges incumbent Chris Graus.
Finnerty, who served on the commission for three terms, from 2014 to 2020, told the Beacon, “after giving it much thought, I have decided I do not want to continue to see District #1 decline or stagnate and I believe the residents would like to have immediate responses to their everyday issues and the development of east Corey.”
She added; “in my opinion, this opponent lacks educational commitment and sincerity; therefore, many residents have called and asked that I get involved again.”
“I know I can do a great job as Commissioner of District #1 for the residents, and have a proven track record of accomplishing many improvements in the district. I was very disappointed when I did not win the last election,” Finnerty said, about her loss to Graus in the 2020 election. “In my opinion, my opponent and his supporters, during my last election, spread untruths to gain office.”
Graus told the Beacon as a commissioner, “I’ve become more capable and more proficient. I’ve learned and grown in the role of a City Commissioner. Because of that, the amount we’ve have accomplished is both motivating and inspiring. I want to continue to grow and positively impact our community.”
“I’ve been incredibly encouraged with the unity and shared values we’ve been able to create as a team. I’m humbled to work alongside such a talented and selfless city staff and fellow commissioners, and it’s because we’ve established the common understanding that serves our community,” he explained.
He added, “we’ve been able to focus in areas that matter to our residents such as a paddleboard kiosk project, new playground equipment for our children, resurfacing the tennis courts and adding pickleball lines, completely refurbishing the little league field, replacing piers at the Egan Boat ramp, and many other community centric projects. Additionally, we continue to uphold the city’s necessary infrastructure improvements.”
Finnerty said if elected she plans to focus on “the development of the east end of Corey Avenue, which is vital to creating a healthy future for District #1 and is something many residents would like to see happen; I believe it will increase the quality of life on St. Pete Beach and help businesses become more successful.”
“We need to focus on bringing in a supermarket once again to District #1 and cleaning up derelict/abandoned properties,” she added. During her tenure, she said she “focused on and resolved environmental issues and improved the beautification and livability of Blind Pass Road from 75th Avenue to Gulf Blvd.”
Graus said in his second term that he believes “there is an immense opportunity to continue to enrich the lives of our residents. Specifically, a dedication to the qualitative projects focusing on the lifestyle amenities, value added projects on the east and west side of Corey Avenue, new designs and improvements to Boca Ciega Avenue and Gulfwinds Drive.”
He added he will support “the spring and fall Concert Series at our beautiful Horan Park, Arts and Crafts Shows on Corey Avenue, the Sunday Morning Market on Corey Avenue, locating space for new basketball and pickleball courts, and completing other meaningful projects that are underway, not only in our district but throughout the city.”
When it comes to changes she would contemplate making, Finnerty said, “I think we spend a lot of money on research and projects that never really develop. I think we need to take a closer look at the money we spend on studies for projects that may never really develop and end being frivolous. I believe our meetings should include an invocation and we should not be intimidated into eliminating it. I would like to reestablish the feeling of goodwill and camaraderie we have always had in the past as a community which seems to be fading — elimination of the Christmas parade and Beach Goes Pops.”
The winning candidate will be voted into office by residents of their district on Election Day, March 15, for a two-year term.
District 3 incumbent, Commissioner Ward Friszolowski was unopposed and will serve another two-year term.