TREASURE ISLAND — A vision to redesign the Treasure Bay Golf Course, removing its deteriorating concrete seawall and replacing it with an ecologically-friendly living shoreline, along with installing an educational walking trail, has moved closer to becoming reality.
During a June 7 meeting, city commissioners voted unanimously to accept a Tampa Bay Living Shoreline and Resiliency Project Grant, along with a second Florida Department of Environmental Protection grant to create an environmental walking trail along the golf course shoreline.
In order to create the living shoreline, commissioners also unanimously voted to allocate an additional $50,500 to Environmental Science Associates to design and construct the project.
“We’re pretty excited to have the opportunity to look at this grant tonight,” Assistant Public Works Director Stacy Boyles told commissioners. “The design for the living shoreline at Treasure Bay has been underway for quite some time. We kicked it off early 2021; we had to slow down significantly on that design, because we’ve been anticipating these funds and the state did want to support a portion of the design as part of this agreement. To make all that timing work out we had to slow down a little bit to get this going.”
She said the resiliency grant requirements go beyond the scope of the project as it was initially proposed. It includes a section of educational boardwalk and a resiliency berm.
The additional $50,500 brings the total design piece of the project to $150,000. A timeline puts design and permitting to be completed in March 2023 and about a year after that to complete construction.
The grant total is just short of $1.5 million. The city is putting up $805,000.
“It’s exciting to get $1.5 million in a grant,” said Commissioner Saleene Partridge. “Thank you to our staff for making that possible. This is really going to be an extraordinary thing for our community, and to have it funded at this level is really a gift.”
Mayor Tyler Payne agreed. “I’m really excited for this as well,” he said. “I think it’s a tremendous cost savings to our residents, when we’re looking at having to spend more than this to replace the traditional seawall. It’s just a fantastic solution.”
Partridge said the city is “kind of on the cutting edge of looking at sustainable ways to address some issues that we would normally bring in metal and concrete for.”
City Manager Amy Davis told commissioners that she wanted to clarify some misconceptions on the golf course restoration. The city authorized a feasibility study to determine whether a golf course and a trail could coexist.
“The final product is not quite finished, but what we do have clarity that a trail and a golf course can coexist,” she said. A conceptual draft demonstrates how the golf course can be redesigned to accommodate the trail.
Recreation Director Cathy Hayduke said the city was awarded a grant by the Land and Water Conservation Fund to construct a 3,500-foot ADA-accessible trail on the Treasure Bay property.
In a preliminary design, the trail will start at the parking lot and stretch all the way around to the golf course to the living shoreline and back. The grant is a 50-50 match; the total estimated project at this time is $255,660, of which the grant will fund approximately $127,830.
She called the design “a very preliminary conceptual draft,” and said discussion about golf course design will be brought to the commission in either June or July for direction.
As currently envisioned, the walking trail will include three exercise stations probably in the area leading from the parking lot and two shade pavilions.
Commissioner John Doctor said he wants to make sure no motorized vehicles, such as e-bikes and scooters, are allowed on the walking trail, adding “you know people will try and do it.”
Payne echoed the sentiment of other commissioners who were lobbied mainly by golfers who are not in favor of adding amenities such as the walking trail on the Treasure Bay Golf Course. “I was very taken aback by some of the misinformation that was used, and the accusations that we are not listening are just frankly not true, we are listening,” Payne said. “It’s disheartening to be accused of not listening. Just because we may not have the same opinion of somebody that we’re listening to doesn’t mean we are not listening.”