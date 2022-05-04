INDIAN SHORES — A developer that had applied to build three single-family residences on 2nd Street in the Town Square area revised the plans to build the units as a condominium, which appeased members of the town’s Planning and Zoning Board and the Town Council.
Both boards unanimously approved the project on April 26, 3-0 by the planning board and 5-0 by the council.
A packed house attended an initial April 12 planning board meeting as well its continuance on April 26. The residents had height concerns and argued that the project would spark flooding and disrupt wildlife and vegetation. Opponents said the 3-sided garages would be a potential hurricane risk, there would be parking problems due to construction trucks, and they voiced concerns with pile driving.
An issue with the middle building in the site plan being too small to meet town criteria for a single-family dwelling led Hunter P. Brown, who represented developer Coastal Design Consultants of New Port Richey at the meeting, to agree to change the concept from three detached single-family dwellings to condominium status.
Both Town Engineer Jerry Dabkowski and Town Building Official Brian Rusu said the proposed site plan met or exceeded all the requirements of the existing Town Code. Both supported the plan once the lot size met the condominium requirements vs. single-family residence requirements.
Dabkowski noted three conditions: the applicant was to be aware that state Department of Environmental Protection permit expires on May 22, 2024; the applicant must prove the purchase of 0.07 saltwater forested (mangrove) and wetland mitigation credits from the Little Pine Island mitigation bank; and an Army Corps of Engineers permit appeared to be expired, with the applicant required to prove the permit is still valid in writing from the Corps.
Police Chief Rick Swann also required the development to submit a traffic control plan as part of the permit requirements.
Brown noted that a silt fence would surround the construction area to keep construction contained.
In other business, the council was advised that the Municipal Center has officially reopened for recreation classes, Library Read & Feed, and other events as of May 2.