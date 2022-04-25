REDINGTON BEACH — With the resident parking decal ordinance revised and passed, some now say it may cause problems for homeowners along Second and Third streets, who have guests with nowhere to leave a vehicle when their friend’s driveway is overcrowded.
In addition, it’s going to be difficult for transient renters to get a parking decal to use the town’s beach access, or park on adjacent streets, now that the city has adopted a new residential parking ordinance.
The issue initially arose over a desire to prevent visitors from taking up a good portion of the 17 parking spaces at the 160th Avenue Town Beach Park area.
Under a revised ordinance, approved at the April 20 town commission meeting, only residents with one of the city’s parking decals affixed to their vehicle’s window can utilize spaces at Town Beach Park. The residents-only parking decal program also encompasses 155th Avenue north to 164th Avenue between Gulf Boulevard and First Street.
On-street parking is totally prohibited, even for residents with a valid parking decal, on 161st Avenue between Gulf Boulevard and Second Street East.
Under the revised residential parking decal program, the Town Clerk can issue a maximum of two parking decals to a specific vehicle of a resident, with the applicant having to show proof of residency and that the vehicle is registered in their name. Application for a decal must be made in person at Town Hall and is valid for one year.
Decals must be affixed to the registered vehicle and cannot be sold, rented, given or transferred to any other person or entity.
In the ordinance, a resident is defined as a person who has lived or maintained a residence for at least six months and one day, or a person who owns at least one parcel in town. The Town Clerk can issue a one-time permit to a new resident that supplies evidence that they established residence. Unlike in the original ordinance, there is no mention of visitor’s passes.
Failure to comply will result in a $50 fine for first offense, $100 for second offense within a year and $500 for an offense within 12 months of the second offense.
Mayor David Will noted the issue has been discussed at couple of workshop meetings.
“The goal here is to prioritize our beach parking for our residents,” he said.
One resident took exception with banning parking on First, Second and Third streets and its potential for pushing visitors to Redington Drive, where it could create more congestion. He also suggested keeping the visitor’s permit in some form, because they are used by residents and not just transient renters.
Commissioner Shawntay Skjoldager questioned whether the city has the data to know how prevalent the parking problem is on Second and Third streets. Banning on-street parking on those streets will make it more difficult for homeowners who have a small driveway and cannot accommodate visitor’s vehicles on their property, she said.
“How big is the problem?” she asked. “Like, are we taking a big bat to something that’s small?”
Will said the city has received complaints from residents about people from out of town parking on Second and Third Street, and the short-term rental situation on Third Street, “so that sparked the idea to expand it.”
“We can give this a try and we’ll see how it goes, measure our results positive or negative, and we can adjust,” he said.
According to town staff, Second and Third streets were included because it is believed there will be an overflow of motorists looking for a space to park due to the city cutting off visitors from Beach Park.
Skjolddager suggested the town give residents more time to be aware of the new regulations on Second and Third streets. She suggested the city should survey what residents think of a parking ban on those streets, just as it did with street lights.
Commissioner Richard Cariello said he lives on a direct route to Beach Park. “I’m constantly seeing people parking on the triangular area and they are beachgoers. They park the car there all day long, two, three, four, five, six cars, and they go to the beach. This is becoming more and more prevalent. We’re also getting a high degree of short-term rentals on Second and Third.”
Resident Chet Goldstein said up until the last six months there hasn’t been a parking problem around Third Street, but “now it’s just gotten unbearable,” he said. “I have a vacant lot right next to me … We’ve got eight houses that are Airbnbs. I just think if you don’t do something, it’s going to be a major problem. The Airbnbs are already a major problem.”
Will said the parking ban has been in effect on Third Street for five years, with no complaints. “If this ends up not working for us, causing more problems than its solving, we can always take it back,” he advised.
The ordinance passed 4-1 on final reading with Skjoldager voting against.