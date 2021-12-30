ST. PETE BEACH — In tackling what could become a hot-button issue once word spreads, the city commission has banned motorized bicycles from the sandy parts of St. Pete Beach.
In addition, commissioners will likely discuss whether to prohibit traditional bicycles from beach areas at a February meeting.
A ban on motorized bicycles traversing beach areas was part of a final reading of the city commission’s micromobility ordinance that took place Dec. 14.
While a first reading was held in November, few if any residents came forward to voice objection to that portion of the ordinance or any of its parts. However, city commissioners said they receive many complaints from beachgoers about having to dodge motorized bicycles.
City Manager Alex Rey advised commissioners that the issue of non-motorized bicycles on the beach will be addressed in a comprehensive beach regulation ordinance that will come before the commission next February.
“At that time a discussion as to whether the commission wants to allow or prohibit regular bicycles will be taken up then. This ordinance is not dealing with regular bicycles,” he noted.
Commissioner Mark Grill noted that the beach is a limited resource and the city should figure out how e-cyclists and beachgoers can share the beach together.
“We were just named the number one beach in the country and number five in the world, and our first activity is to remove things from the beach,” Grill said. “I’d like to see us spend some more time engaging with the public.”
But Commissioner Melinda Pletcher told Grill she hears complaints about the bikes “all the time.”
“We all had complaints that there have been problems on the beach with bicycles,” Grill said. “I would like to have better public engagement and hear one way or the other.”
Mayor Al Johnson said the commission’s primary objective is the safety of residents and visitors. “Much like Commissioner Pletcher, I’ve had a ton of complaints about people with motorized bicycles on the beach,” he said. “Now, state law shows we can ban electric bicycles from the beach, even if regular bicycles are allowed.”
However, resident Lisa Kirzman told commissioners she enjoys riding her electric bicycle on the beach. She said it’s one of the things she loves about St. Pete Beach and one of the things that brought her to the community.
“I think you have to consider very seriously, when you take away what people enjoy doing, you have to really consider the impact,” Kirzman explained. “People complain about everything; there’s two sides to every story. When you go ahead and make a regulation, consider the impact you have on people who enjoy the activity.”
She asked the commission to “also consider that maybe there are options, like maybe time of day. I don’t imagine us running over your walkers in the morning; I think we know how to avoid people. Maybe speed limits are appropriate, so people know you can’t zoom down the beach, that’s not an appropriate activity at any time. I think there’s ways to protect people and let people enjoy the sports that they do.”
Community Development Director Michelle Gonzalez told the commission that Florida statutes allows for local governments to pass ordinances governing the operation of micromobility devices and motorized scooters on streets, highways, sidewalks, and areas under local government’s jurisdiction.
Gonzalez told commissioners the ordinance allows micromobility devices to be operated on any street with a speed limit of 25 mph or less. Use of micromobility devices, including motorized skateboards, bicycles, scooters and hoverboards, is prohibited on any sidewalk or on the beach within the city.
The devices can be operated on streets with designated bike lanes or shared lane markings. The speed limit for electric bicycles is 20 mph; for other devices, it’s 15 mph.
No person under the age of 16 is permitted to operate a micromobility device. Ridership of more than one person on any device or motorized scooter is prohibited, unless the electric vehicle is specifically designed to carry more than one person.
Any micromobility provider who wants to rent, provide at no cost, or otherwise make the devices available to the public will have to have a license agreement with the city.
Micromobility devices are required to comply with lighting standards, which requires a reflective front white light visible from a distance of at least 500 feet and a reflective rear red light visible from a distance of at least 600 feet.
Commissioners passed the micromobility ordinance 4-1 with Grill dissenting.