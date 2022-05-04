INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — IRB Beach Fest — a daylong party on the sand featuring food, music, games and beverages — returned to Indian Rocks Beach on April 30 following a two-year pandemic hiatus.
And despite the threat of inclement weather, the festival — hosted by the Indian Rocks Beach Homeowners Association in conjunction with the city — drew huge crowds from before noon until after dusk.
“We have over 100 volunteers working here today, and we truly could not pull this off without their help,” IRB HOA president Marybeth Dunn said between dashes up and down a beach lined with dozens of food and merchandise vendors, plus water slides, cornhole courts and nonprofit tents.
Her husband, Tommy Dunn, said the purpose of the nonprofit organization is to give back to the community.
“Beach Fest marks the start of our event season, which includes a pub crawl in October and our tour of homes and Christmas toy drive in December,” he said. “The neat part of it is the proceeds go back into the community, to support various organizations and events.”
Dunn, who said he and Marybeth started taking an active leadership role with the organization about seven years ago. He joked his official role was to do whatever his wife needed.
“The city has been a great partner for our group,” he added. “These are true community events.”
IRB City Commissioner Joe McCall agreed.
“What a great event for the city of Indian Rocks Beach and a great job by the HOA putting this together,” said McCall, recently reelected to another two-year term. “All up and down the beach, all you see is people having a good time, and it’s definitely a welcome sight.”
Indeed, a trip up and down the Beach Fest site revealed cornhole tournaments on one end, a hula-hoop contest in front of the stage on the other, and rows and rows of sun splashed beachgoers in between.
There was even a Will Smith sighting — though not that one — as a man walking around with a snake wrapped around his arm claimed to have the same name as the under-fire actor.
For the record, the snake’s name was Molly.