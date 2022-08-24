REDINGTON BEACH — Redington Beach has a new town clerk: Adriana Nieves, who is a familiar face around Town Hall, having previously served as deputy clerk.
During the Aug. 17 commission meeting, Mayor David Will told fellow board members Town Clerk Missy Clarke approached him and let him know of her desire to retire.
“So thank you, Missy, for all of that time here in town. I don’t know how we could have done it without you,” Will said.
The mayor said he approached Nieves, “and she has agreed to move into the town clerk position.”
Prior to joining the Redington Beach office in 2007, Clarke was a city clerk in Minnesota and has been in municipal government since 2001.
Since being town clerk, she has earned many professional credentials. She is a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, the Florida Association of City Clerks, member of the Pinellas County Municipal Clerk’s Association, Florida Government Finance Officers Association and is a notary public.
“I’m certainly going to miss you,” Finance Advisory Committee Chairman James Hoffman told Clarke. “I hope you take with you our highest regard and esteem and wishes for the future; thank you for everything you did.”
Prior to joining the town in May 2016, Nieves was an administrative assistant at a local non-profit organization for 9 years.
She has earned several professional and academic credentials while serving as deputy town clerk that go beyond her job requirements.
Along with being a Certified Municipal Clerk, she is also a Certified Floodplain Manager and member of the Association of State Floodplain Managers as well as Florida Floodplain Managers Association.
She is also a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks, Florida Association of City Clerks, Pinellas County Municipal Clerk's Association, and is a notary public.
“I’m going to miss you, Missy, and I’m looking forward to working with you, Adriana,” said Commissioner Shawntay Skjoldager.
Commissioner Richard Cariello said he had a nice chat with Clarke when he found out she was retiring and wishes her well. “And as for Adriana as Town Clerk, I’m 100 percent for that,” he said.