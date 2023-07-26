ST. PETE BEACHES — The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, July 28, 12:30 p.m. — Interactive Film: This interactive movie experience includes snacks, props, and movement to make for an extra fun movie night! See SPBLibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-12 noon — Back 2 School Bash at Horan Park: Meet us at the park for a bounce house, live music, and lots of fun! This Back to School Bash is presented in partnership with the fire department and recreation center.
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 10 a.m. – Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. — Donut Happy Hour: Socialize with other adults while enjoying donuts and coffee.
Wednesday, Aug. 2, 5 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and free popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Friday, Aug. 4, 11 a.m. — Socrates Café: Inspired by Christopher Phillips and his book “Socrates Café: A Fresh Taste of Philosophy,” this discussion group seeks to engage us in a dialog that is respectful and challenging.
Friday, Aug. 4, all day — National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day: Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with us! Receive a free chocolate chip cookie when you check out any material. While supplies last.
Saturday, Aug. 5, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Puzzlepalooza! Enjoy all-ages jigsaw puzzle fun. Stop by to work on a jigsaw puzzle, enjoy light refreshments, and visit with fellow puzzle lovers. No registration required.