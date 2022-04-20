NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — North Redington Beach is the latest beach town in what is expected to be a long line of municipalities to change ordinance codes to prohibit the renting of residential amenities. NRB’s Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on first reading April 14 to prohibit the practice.
According to the ordinance, “the words ‘amenity, feature, or accessory building or structure’ includes, but is not limited to, sheds, garages, docks, boat slips, driveways, rooftops, attics, pools, spas, saunas, putting greens, sports courts, gardens, gazebos, or front, rear or side yards.”
The ordinance precludes “owners or authorized agents of an owner of a single-family dwelling” from renting, leasing, advertising or listing these “amenities” anytime or anywhere.
Mayor Bill Queen explained that the ordinance was in response to the Florida Legislature introducing bills last year that would impact a town’s ability to control nuisance issues affiliated with Airbnb-type short-term rentals. Initiating this ordinance is a step in buttressing the town’s home rule initiatives.
The ordinance expresses the town’s concern with short-term amenity activities that have the potential to bring added traffic, parking problems, and disruptive behaviors requiring police intervention into what would otherwise be a peaceful residential neighborhood.
Meanwhile, an ordinance also passed unanimously on first reading to permit permanent playground equipment behind a parcel’s principal structure. The mayor said the ordinance came about after a workshop in which the building inspector brought the existing ordinance’s discrepancies to light. The original ordinance only allowed for temporary playground equipment.
Also, an ordinance amending the definition of the term “sign” passed unanimously on its first reading. The specific change deals with the sub-definition of “mural,” which was newly included as signage. A mural is identified in the revised ordinance as “any painting, drawing, sketching or other markings that are applied directly to a wall or other integral part of a building or structure.”
Five ordinances previously approved on their first reading last month, were unanimously approved on their second and final reading. They include increasing the threshold for work that must go to bid from $25,000 to $50,000; prohibiting flagpoles on front and side setbacks, but allowing them on docks; allowing sheds to be made of material other than metal; allowing swimming pools within the rear setback on waterfront properties; and eliminating a maximum driveway width.
Meanwhile, the mayor announced that North Redington Beach has spent $81,000 to clean its sewage lines. In the process of cleaning the lines, an assortment of ravaged line-related equipment was discovered that needed to be repaired. Everything needing replacement or restoration was refurbished, including replacing damaged manhole covers, Queen said.