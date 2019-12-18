INDIAN SHORES — Keeping up with technology is not always easy for a small town. On top of that, Indian Shores is located on a barrier island subject to evacuation. As such, the town moved from an onsite server to a cloud-based Enterprise Resource Planning system in 2017 to keep the business of the town going in the event of a hurricane or other disaster.
The town’s current ERP system, FundBalance, will no longer be supported in the cloud due to “Microsoft constraints” at the end of this month, and going back to an onsite server was out of the question. After considering alternatives, the Town Council voted unanimously, 5-0, to upgrade to Tyler Technologies’ Incode 10 product at the Dec. 10 town hall meeting.
Council agreed to enter into a 10-year contract with Tyler Technologies for ERP software to include software for the finance, personnel, administration, building, police, and public services departments. Bonnie Dhonau, the town administrator, reminded the councilors that the town has been a client of Tyler Technologies for nearly 20 years with a proven track record of customer support.
At the same time Dhonau was researching potential software program options, the Indian Shores Police Department “expressed the need for a shift scheduling application which populates time and attendance information into the payroll system,” said Dhonau.
Tyler Technologies’ billing for license fees, implementation, and data conversion are estimated at $71,032. In Dhonau’s presentation to the Town Council regarding pricing, she said, “Migrating to Incode 10 will result in an annual increase of $6,193.43 with significantly expanded functionality.”
Mayor Pat Soranno agreed. “With all the efficiencies, we should see some savings down the road,” said the mayor.
The department heads reviewed products from Harris Local Gov, Black Mountain, BMSI, Inc., and American Data Group in addition to Tyler Technologies. “While some companies offered to modify their product to make it fit our needs, the functionality hadn’t been developed, tested and in use,” said Dhonau.
Tyler Technologies appeared as the only vendor with a turnkey product.
Dhonau further explained the collective departments’ reasoning. “It was clear to the team that Tyler Technologies was the best solution to meet the town’s needs as a single-source solution for our ERP, building department, police department, public services department. and Town Clerk’s Office.”
In other matters:
• The town voted 5-0 to dispose of three elements of old technology. The building department’s Hawk-Eye G36 large format scanner (inoperable when support for Windows 98 stopped in 2006) was the first to go. The 10-year-old ShoreTel phone system that had been replaced with Verizon phones went next. Then the old Verizon 3G cell phones (replaced with 4G phones) were on the chopping block; however, Dhonau’s suggestion to check first with local nonprofit Community Action Stops Abuse to see if the old phones could be donated to them for use as 9-1-1 phones was approved.
• Council approved requests from two nonprofits to utilize town facilities. Alice Lawrence, president of Suncoast Sandpipers Volkssport Walking Club, requested use of the fourth floor community center for the group’s pot luck luncheon and waiving of the rental fees for the venue on Saturday, Dec. 21, was approved. Maya Feliciano’s request to post a flyer on the bulletin boards of the municipal center for the 11th annual 2020 Tampa Bay Frogman Swim on Jan. 12 benefiting the Navy SEALS Foundation was also approved.