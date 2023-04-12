Chamber to host tourism luncheon
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce will host its annual tourism luncheon Friday, May 12, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort.
Featured speaker will be Brian Auld, president of the Tampa Bay Rays.
Cost to participate in the business expo is $175 for chamber members, $490 for non-members.
Individual tickets are $65 for chamber members, $75 for non-members.
Sponsorships are also available.
Business expo registration, event sponsorship details and tickets are available at www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents.
Indian Shores delays metering
An original start date of May 1 to enforce paid parking in Indian Shores has been postponed to address additional administrative matters. The new start date will be announced about 30 days prior to the beginning of enforcement of metered parking.
The announcement will be communicated to citizens and visitors of the town through the electronic board in front of Town Hall, on the town’s website weekly publication of the Friday Mayor’s Message, website news flash webpage, and signage in the named parking lots.
The Town Council has approved metered parking for all Indian Shores parking lots including at Town Hall and McEwen Veterans Park (197th Avenue East). Individuals with handicapped stickers or placards or veterans displaying a Purple Heart license plate may park for free in any of the metered spaces.
Masons sponsor golf team
Gulf Beach Masonic Lodge, located in Madeira Beach, sponsored a team to play in the first annual "Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation" golf tournament at the Bardmoor Golf & Tennis Club on April 3.
The lodge's $500 team donation helps in the foundation's charitable programs.
Steven Coakley, who frequented Madeira Beach, was a New York fireman killed in 9/11 when the towers went down. The Firefighter Steven Coakley Foundation was established in 2002.
Mayors to address state of beaches
MADEIRA BEACH — Mayors of Pinellas County beach communities will address the “State of the Beaches” in a town hall discussion Thursday, April 27, 5-6:30 p.m., at Madeira Beach City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive.
The moderator will be Al Ruechel, former Bay News 9 anchor. Mayors will share what is happening in their respective cities and how each city is effected by the current legislative session.
The meeting is sponsored by the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce and St. Petersburg College Institute for Strategic Policy Solutions.
The session will be followed by a reception.
To attend, register at https://isps.spcollege.edu/events/state-of-the-beaches-mayors-town-hall-2/.
Town sets ‘clean-out’ pickup day
The town of Indian Shores has scheduled a special trash pickup for “Clean-Out Day” on Thursday, April 27. Waste Connections will pick up any household items free that morning, including furniture and appliances, that are left at curbside.
Items excluded from pickup are paint and household chemicals, tires and tire rims, TVs, fluorescent light bulbs, and anything containing Freon.
T.I. to hold Appreciation Day
The fifth annual Community Appreciation Day and Earth Day Celebration will be on April 15 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Treasure Island Community Center and Park. There will be plenty of activities and a chance to network with city departments and other organizations.
The event is free to the public.
Street party is back
TREASURE ISLAND —Treasure Island's favorite block party takes over the streets around the clock tower in
downtown on Saturday, May 6, from 6-10 p.m.
The “Rock Around the Clock” party kicks off with the game show, The Original Bandingo, at 6 p.m. The Bandingo game show combines bands, Bingo, trivia, karaoke and interactive entertainment.
At 8 p.m., #NoFilter takes the stage.
#NoFilter creates a one-of-a-kind, concert-style experience featuring four singer-musicians. Each member plays multiple instruments alongside rich, original backing sounds and elaborate vocals.
Downtown restaurants will be offering up a full menu and outdoor dining while other businesses and vendors set up shop to showcase some of their goods and services.
Traffic will be detoured during Rock Around the Clock: 107th Avenue will be closed on Saturday, May 6, between the hours of 3 and 11 p.m. fom 1st Street East to Gulf Boulevard. East and westbound traffic can use 104th Avenue, 106th Avenue and 108th Avenue as alternate routes.
Metered parking will be available at the Treasure Island City Hall and at the Treasure Community Center and Park. Other city-owned parking lots can be found by visiting mytreasureisland.com/parking.
St. Pete Beach Library news
The St. Pete Beach Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Friday, April 14, 2 p.m. — A Visit to Ireland: Mary Evans presents a tour of Ireland through personal photographs. She’ll share her experiences from Irish pubs to Blarney Castle. If you’ve ever been interested in visiting Ireland, come to the library to hear a first-hand account.
Saturday, April 15, 11a.m. — Story & STEAM: Paper Airplanes. Join us for a special story and activity built around STEAM concepts. This is a caregiver participation program intended for elementary age students.
Monday, April 17, 11 a.m. — BayCare Kids: I Can Eat a Rainbow (ages 3-5). A caterpillar puppet and an interactive storybook introduce young children to the importance of eating a variety of healthy foods. Presented by the BayCare Kids Wellness and Safety Center.
Monday, April 17, 5 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Tuesday, April 18, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, April 18, 4:30 p.m. — Family Crafternoon: Friendship Bracelet. Come to the library and make a beaded friendship bracelet.
Wednesday, April 19, 11 a.m. — Empath Health: Advance Care Planning. Advance Care Planning is so important for anyone at any age. Sudden illness can happen to us at any time. Empath Health's advance care planning helps families create, communicate and honor important medical care wishes using this process. While the conversation isn't easy, it's invaluable for everyone involved.
Wednesday, April 19, 5 p.m. — Special Features: Documentary. Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Thursday, April 20, 2 p.m. — A Novel Idea Book Club: Join us for a discussion of “Our Woman in Moscow” by Beatriz Williams. Ask at the circulation desk for a copy! Email: spbbookclub@gmail.com.
Friday, April 21, 2 p.m. — Special Features: World Cinema. Join us for a film and popcorn. See spblibrary.com for movie details.
Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. — Healing Arts: Art & Health Connection. Did you know that interactions with visual art can boost mood, improve cognition, and strengthen communication skills? Join us for a fun, 45-minute series of activities centered around art. No knowledge about or experience with art is required! Dr. Catherine Wilkins is an associate professor of instruction at the University of South Florida and directs the Medical Humanities doctoring curriculum for Morsani College of Medicine.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
Gulf Beaches Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and check out our new website at gulfbeacheslibrary.org. Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2:30-4:30 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m.. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Book Club: Tuesday, April 18, 10:30 a.m. “Horse” by Geraldine Brooks.
Adult Art Class: Tuesday, April 18, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Haiku Poetry Contest: Through April 30. All ages. Submit entries online or in-person. Winners will receive up to $100!
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
Gulf Beaches Public Library staffer Christine displays the library’s new social media information.
