INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Soon after Pinellas Suncoast Fire & Rescue Department union members opened a charity car wash to raise money and bring awareness to a critical November ballot item, several cars and a few walkers arrived to donate to the cause.
The support was appreciated by those who braved the searing heat early Sept. 5. The union members and their families worked hard in the makeshift car wash on the Slyce Pizza parking lot to spread the word that without the passage of the referendum item, the special fire district could run out of money by 2025.
“We’ve had about 20 cars so far, and I’m not sure how much we’ve made, but everyone is donating — even people without cars are donating,” Chief Jeffrey Davidson said shortly after the four-hour event began.
Davidson noted he did not participate in the car wash because it was specifically run by the union. “There’s some new laws where we can’t spend or distribute money on campaign issues,” he said. “But (International Association of Firefighters Local 5374) has a PAC to pay for these things, so they can do it.”
Davidson said the union members understand how important it is to get voters to check “yes” on the ballot for the referendum question in November, which would allow the special fire district to levy an annual ad valorem tax at a millage rate not to exceed 0.67 mills, or 67 cents for every $1,000 of taxable value.
Currently, residents pay a flat rate of $360 a year for the PSFRD services, regardless of home size. But the fixed fee doesn’t account for rising costs and expenses, and the department is in dire need of funds for everything from new equipment to new station houses.
If the referendum doesn’t pass, the department is projected to run out of money by 2025, or 2027 with county support.
“They know how important it is,” Davidson said as members of his department and their families and friends washed Jeeps and vans, sports cars and sedans and waved cars into the lot for four hours. “We have to get this referendum passed. We have to.”
When someone asked about Dessa Crevier, PSFRD’s Kurt Crevier’s 2-year-old daughter, helping wash a vehicle, her mom, Hannah, said, “She’s trying to help her daddy save the fire department.”
For more information on the referendum question, visit psfrd.org/referendum.