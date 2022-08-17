Feed those in need
ST. PETE BEACH — Volunteers are needed to help prepare food and to serve food Monday, Aug. 22, for 250 food-insecure people.
The food will be prepared at Caddy’s St. Pete Beach from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where 250 brown-bagged hoagie meals will be prepared for distribution.
The food will be served at three locations: DayStar St. Pete, Pinellas Safe Harbor, and Suncoast Haven Rescue Mission.
To volunteer, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0f4eaeac22a3fdcf8-hand1
The event is sponsored by the Treasure Island & Madeira Beach Chamber of Commerce HAND UP Committee and Caddy’s Waterfront Restaurants.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
MADEIRA BEACH — The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. The library is now accepting book donations in good condition. Space is available for meetings and group activities. Please contact Stanley at 727-391-2828.
Here is a schedule of upcoming events:
Scrabble: Fridays,1 p.m.-4 p.m. Looking for new members!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Adult Summer Reading Program: June 13-Aug. 22. Win a Barnes & Noble gift card.
Book Groups: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m., “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich.
Children’s Programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
Help plant sea oats
TREASURE ISLAND — Volunteers are needed for Treasure Island's annual sea oat planting on Saturday, Aug. 20, beginning at 7:30 a.m.
Participants should bring gloves, a hat, sunglasses, sunscreen, a refillable water bottle, and a swimsuit (in case you feel like taking a swim). Drinking water and planting tools will be provided.
Free parking will be provided for the first 20 volunteers at the St. Petersburg Municipal Lot located at 11040 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island.
After parking, volunteers will meet city staff down by the water to get planting supplies.
Town Hall updates projects
MADEIRA BEACH — A town hall will be held Tuesday, Aug. 23, 3 p.m., in the commission chambers at City Hall, 300 Municipal Drive, to discuss ongoing and future city projects.
The meeting will be an open discussion preceded by a short introduction from City Manager Robin Gomez.
The public is encouraged to attend in person, although the town hall will be broadcast via Spectrum Government Channel 640 and the city YouTube page.
Kickoff Tailgate on tap
MADEIRA BEACH — Mad Beach Kickoff Tailgate, hosted by the Madeira Beach Recreation Department, will be Saturday, Aug. 20, 4-9 p.m., at 200 Rex Place.
The free event will feature live music, food vendors, tailgate-themed vendors, local college alumni associations, a cornhole tournament and a field goal kicking competition.
Proceeds support Madeira Beach recreation programs.
Parking is available at 200 Rex Place and 300 Municipal Drive. Additional parking is available at Archibald Memorial Beach Park.
SPB Library news
The library has a new online resource — Morningstar Investment Center and newsletters. Morningstar provides an array of investment research and investment management services. Access is available through our website with your St. Pete Beach Public Library Card.
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs. Here is a schedule of evenets:
Friday, Aug. 19, 3 p.m. — Children’s Author Event: Sherry Duquet. The author presents her masterfully crafted picture book, “Violet the Hugging Octopus.” This all-ages reading and Q&A will appeal to adults looking to break into self-publishing picture books, as well as children looking to hear a charming story about self-esteem and self-love. Books will be available for purchase and signing after the presentation.
Monday, Aug. 22, 5 p.m. — St. Pete Beach Mayor’s Open Office: Ask questions and discuss concerns with St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson.
Tuesday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Get ready to play and learn with Alexa! Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Wednesday, Aug. 24, 6 p.m. — Stranger Things: Upside Down Party. Will you slay the Demogorgon or get stuck in the Upside Down? Eat some retro candy, play some Stranger Things games and find out! (Ages 12+.)
Thursday, Aug. 25, 3 p.m. — Family Crafternoon: Magic Wand Reading Pointers. Create a reading pointer disguised as a magic wand to encourage your young one to jump into some magical books!
Soccer signup underway
MADEIRA BEACH — Registration for fall youth soccer leagues is underway.
Leagues are for ages 3-4 and 5-13. Divisions in the 5-13 league are 5-6, 7-9, and 10 and up.
Fee for the age 3-4 league is $60 resident and $75 non-resident; the 5-13 league is $100 resident and $115 non-resident.
Registration will be accepted through Sept. 1. Games are held every Saturday morning.
Nautical flea at ROC Park
MADEIRA BEACH — The 2022 Madeira Beach Nautical Flea Market will be Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., at ROC Park, 200 Rex Place.
More than 100 vendors are expected to be present, offering boating equipment, fishing gear, nautical antiques and artwork, scuba gear, beach attire, boat shoes, jewelry, motors, anchors, tackle, hard-to-find parts and manufacturer close-outs.
Admission and parking are free. No pets allowed on the event field.
Chamber honors leaders
ST. PETE BEACH — Publisher Peter Schorsch will be the guest speaker for the Aug. 30 breakfast honoring community leaders hosted by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce.
Schorsch is president of Extensive Enterprises Media and publisher and executive editor of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and a suite of email newsletters.
Check-in for the breakfast at Clearwater Beach Marriott Suites on Sand Key will begin at 8 a.m.; the program will start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $30 for Chamber members; $40 for non-members (breakfast included).
Tickets available at www.tampabaybeaches.com/annualevents.
For more information, contact Robin Miller at info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com.
Resorts host Bucs Bash
ST. PETE BEACH — Bucs fans can party all weekend long at the Bucs Beach Bash Sept. 9-11 at the TradeWinds Island Resorts.
The event will include live music, corn hole tournaments, poolside parties, Bucs Watch Party and Kid Zone, plus fan favorites like the Buccaneer’s Cheerleaders, Captain Fear, pirates and the Buccaneer’s Street Team.
Beach Bash events are free and open to the public. Daily onsite parking is $25 and subject to availability.
The events begin Friday, Sept. 9, with a tailgate kickoff party at RumFish Grill. Saturday’s schedule kicks off in the afternoon, starting with a cornhole tournament where the winner will receive two “Gameday Getaway” tickets. Saturday’s events continue into the evening with a concert on the beach. Sunday’s schedule includes a second cornhole tournament with the winner receiving two tickets to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers football game.
That evening guests can watch the Bucs take on the Cowboys on a big screen on the beach.
The TradeWinds is offering two-night packages at both of its properties, the Island Grand or Rumfish Beach Resort.
For more information or to reserve a room for the Bucs Bash weekend, call 888-345-9930.
Lime graduates from St. Olaf
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Shae E. Lime of Treasure Island has graduated with the St. Olaf College class of 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in music.
