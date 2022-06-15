NORTH REDINGTON BEACH — New selections and reappointments of town residents to the Planning and Zoning, Beach Advisory, and Library boards were unanimously approved by all members of the commission at the June 9 town hall meeting with the exception of Commissioner Richard Bennett, who was not in attendance.
Reappointments of members finishing their prior terms to both the Planning and Zoning Board and the Beach Advisory Board passed unanimously by a vote of 4-0. Mayor Bill Queen announced that all the members up for reappointment to both boards had been individually contacted, and that each returning member had agreed to continue volunteering on the boards to which they had previously served.
The two alternate members reappointed to the Planning and Zoning Board were Rick Nagrabski and David Townsend. Each will serve another 3-year term ending in 2025.
Three members reappointed to the Beach Advisory Board were Nila Postupack, Ruth Spears, and Veronica Baldanza. They will each be serving another 2-year term ending in 2024.
The commission unanimously voted 4-0 to select Stephanie Amberg as the town’s new representative alternate on the Gulf Beaches Library Board. Amberg is a well-known town volunteer and had the distinction of being the only NRB resident to put her name forward for the library board alternate position.
Nagrabski had been unanimously voted in as the town’s representative voting member on the embattled library board at the May town hall meeting. Nagrabski replaced Bennett, who stepped down from that position on the library board after serving many years.
Upon selection of Amberg, the commission asked Nagrabski to provide an update on the library. Nagrabski explained that the library board was involved in proceeding with the selection process of hiring a new director. “We are reviewing qualifications and pay scales” for comparable library directorships, he said, adding it will be “a summer project.”
Undergrounding update
Queen reported that the last of the cross wires are coming down. “That means the actual undergrounding should start soon,” said the mayor.
Beach access issue
The commission brought up beach access issues from the prior day’s workshop on the matter. Beach access next to the Tides is gated on the Gulf Boulevard side, limiting admittance to public service vehicles and authorized officials such as police; however, the north end of that lane along the Tides building does not have a gate. As a result, the town has received reports of people gaining access to those reserved areas and urinating there.
To address this situation the commission is considering installing another gate along the reserved path at the north end of the Tides building. Commissioner Kevin Kennedy said that he twice went by the existing gate to find it left unlocked and open. “We might want to take another look at this before we put in another gate,” said Kennedy.