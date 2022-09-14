St. Pete Beach Public Library news
ST. PETE BEACH — The St. Pete Beach Public Library is at 365 73rd Ave. Visit SPBLibrary.com for details about programs. Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Monday, Sept. 19, 5 p.m. — Interactive Family Movie: Join us for an immersive and interactive movie experience. This family showing includes movement, audience participation, activities, and snacks.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Get ready to play and learn with Alexa. Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Sept. 20, noon to 2 p.m. — Voter Registration Event: Do you have questions about voting or the registration process? Elections staff will be at the library to answer questions, provide voter registration for new voters, and assist current voters who need to update their information.
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 5 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a new film and popcorn.
Thursday, Sept. 22, 11 a.m. — Family Crafternoon: Fun Fall Bucket List. What do you want to do this fall? With this cute bucket craft, you can fill your bucket with fall activities to keep your family busy.
Friday, Sept. 23, 2 p.m. — Car Insurance: Understanding Your Personal Auto Policy. A licensed Florida insurance adjuster explains coverages required in Florida and more.
Sept. 18-24 is Banned Books Week. Come on into the library and celebrate your freedom to read.
‘Read & Feed’ set for library
INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Library has scheduled the next “Read & Feed” for Thursday, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., in the library on the third floor of the Municipal Center. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig will be discussed. Reception and discussion are free; slider dinner is $10.
Sign-up in the library by Sept. 12. Library hours are Monday and Thursday, 1-4 p.m.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. The library is now accepting book donations in good condition. Space is available for meetings and group activities. Please contact Stanley at 727-391-2828. Come say hello to Michelle the mural artist, who is beautifying our library.
Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Scrabble: Fridays,1-4 p.m. Looking for new members!
Writers Group: Mondays, 10 a.m.-12 noon
Tech Help: Mondays, 1 p.m. Questions about your devices.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Book Groups: Tuesday, Sept. 20, 10:30 a.m., “The Night Watchman” by Louise Erdrich.
Children’s Programs:
Baby & Me Storytime: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m.
PreK Storytime: Fridays, 10:30 a.m.
‘Taste’ returns to beaches
ST. PETE BEACH — The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Taste of the Beaches taste tour, with more than 40 local restaurants offering their signature “taste.”
The week-long event will run Saturday, Oct. 8, to Friday, Oct. 14, and tickets can be redeemed any day during that period.
Tickets will be sold by the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce. Ticket pop-up locations include:
• Thursday, Sept. 8, at The “Original” Crabby Bills from 4-6 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 15, at Grove Coffee + Surf from 10 a.m. to noon.
• Thursday, Sept. 22, at Sea Dog Brewing on Treasure Island from 4-6 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 29, at The Island Grille & Raw Bar from 4-6 p.m.
Each $10 ticket provides one taste per participating restaurant.
A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased will be donated to PARC Center for Disabilities.
For more information, contact 727-360-6957 or info@tampabaybeaches.com or visit TampaBayBeaches.com/Taste.
Sponsors are the Tampa Bay Times, Smith & Associates, the city of St. Pete Beach and Valpak.