INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Police Department says it will resume testing the emergency siren system every first Wednesday of the month.
The department is in the process of improving the Early Warning Emergency Siren System by adding speakers that will allow for voice announcements during activation.
The siren is activated when county Emergency Management collectively has made the decision to order a mandatory evacuation of the barrier islands.
The siren is your signal to leave the barrier island.
Remember to make plans early if beach residents are required to evacuate.