TREASURE ISLAND — City commissioners have revised the city’s animal ordinance to allow for the removal of vacant osprey nests before migratory bird couples return to the island to lay eggs.
Ospreys mate for life and reuse their nests for many years to hatch offspring, and in central and north Florida they return to lay eggs starting in late February. The osprey is protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act, but inactive nests without eggs or flightless young can be removed without a permit upon approval by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
City staff concluded an ordinance revision was necessary after residents on Capri Circle inquired about removing a vacant osprey nest on their property — though Commissioner Deborah Toth noted some other residents felt the commission’s move was a ploy to allow the removal of an osprey nest at the Rosselli Park baseball field.
“We took a look at the ordinances and found that actually under the city’s ordinance they are prohibited from disturbing the nest,” City Attorney Jennifer Cowan said during a March 7 commission work session on the matter.
Commissioners followed up with a special meeting on March 10 to pass the revised ordinance on first reading. It was set to get a final reading and commission vote on Tuesday, March 21.
The city’s revised ordinance makes a distinction between active and inactive nests.
“This will enable the resident, as well as the city that also has an osprey nest, to be able to relocate it when it’s necessary, in accordance with state and federal law,” Cowan said. “The agencies don’t give you a permit to relocate the nests anymore, but they do approve them.”
Toth said some residents expressed a concern “that the city will go after other nests (such as) the nest that’s in Rosselli ball field.”
She added: “There’s a big osprey nest that has been coming back and forth for the last 10 to 15 years. I have some residents that wait for the birds to come back, and they were concerned that with this ordinance we could take down that nest too.”
Said Cowan: “We’re not taking down any nests, we’re moving them. That’s what the city is proposing for the osprey nest over the (Treasure Island Causeway) bridge, and we’re wanting to move them in order to help protect them.”
Mayor Tyler Payne noted, “The one in Rosselli it’s not over a street — it’s in a safe location — so there won’t be any need to move that one.”
The state wildlife commission requires an alternative nest structure should be located as close as possible to the original nest site. The new osprey pole should also be relatively the same height as the old nest.
Cowan said staff wants to do more research regarding possible permits to erect an osprey pole.
“It depends on whether this is an area that the city commission chooses to regulate,” the city attorney said. “As to where the poles can be placed, their height and all of the intricacies that go into that — it may be a domain which you choose to regulate, or it may not be.”