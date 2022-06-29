Taking over a well-established family business can be a daunting task, as the combination of upholding a family legacy coupled with the stress of the work can crush the unprepared.
Fortunately, Lora and Pete Magnani have been preparing for years to take over the publication of the Neighborhood News Magazine, a glossy, bimonthly publication featuring articles, ads and historic retrospectives of Gulf Beach communities founded by Lora’s father, Bob Griffin and his wife, Becky, in Indian Rocks Beach in 2005.
“We talked with Bob and Becky about taking over about five years ago,” Lora Magnani said via email. “We still lived in Tampa at the time. I had been bartending for almost 15 years. Pete retired from the Tampa Police Department in 2011 and bartended with me for eight years, we were both a little burned out, and the opportunity was too good to pass up. We moved to Dunedin to be closer to the newsletter markets and began slowly learning the business on our days off.”
The Magnanis took over primary publication of the Neighborhood News, which now covers Clearwater Beach, Belleair and Indian Rocks Beach, beginning with the Jan. 1 issue, though Bob and Becky continue to assist with the Clearwater Beach and Belleair issues from their new home in Boone, North Carolina. And while she admitted the transition from one industry to a brand new one has been eye-opening, Magnani noted they each require the ability to interact with people.
“We both worked in hospitality, and Pete was a cop and a charter captain,” said Lora, who for years has worked at Marker 8 in Dunedin. “That gives us some experience in sales, and lots of experience with people. And it helps that we know the value of our product, therefore we have confidence in it.”
Though she said the transition has been smooth so far, Magnani did acknowledge the pressure involved with taking over the well-established publication. “There’s definitely a bit of pressure. OK, a lot of pressure!” she wrote. “But the foundation they have built also makes it lot easier. We don’t have all the extra problems of starting from scratch. Bob and Becky have developed this system that we got to take over, and that makes a world of difference.”
During a series of email correspondences and a lengthy April phone call from their new mountain home, Bob and Becky Griffin said they are slowly adjusting to their next chapter, though it quickly becomes clear that after covering thousands of beach cleanups, ribbon cuttings and awards banquets over the past 15-plus years, retirement is a concept that’s proven difficult to embrace.
“I’m still doing two newsletters, in Belleair and Clearwater Beach,” Bob Griffin said in a recent message, adding they plan to return to Florida in July to work on August issues before fully retiring in January. “I’m having a hard time adjusting. I am. I’m proud the kids have taken over, but it’s been kind of odd. When their first issue came out in January, I felt out of the loop. It was a little like sending your kid off to school for the first day. It’s a lot of hard work and I don’t think they realized how hard it would be at the beginning.”
His daughter agreed.
“Like I mentioned, neither of us had done any similar work before starting with my dad and Becky,” Magnani said. “Although they made it look easy, there’s a tremendous amount of work that goes into each issue. We don’t have an advertising sales department, writing staff, editors, artists and typesetters. It’s just the two of us. Not to mention databasing, billing, accounting and all the other little moving parts.”
The Griffins said when they started the newsletter, it was a small operation focused on the Indian Rocks and Madeira beaches that eventually grew to include Belleair, Clearwater Beach and downtown St. Pete.
“He pitched it to me, and I said it has to be non-political, good news only, non-controversial. Just a feel-good publication,” Becky Griffin said, adding, “Through the years it’s been a struggle to keep it there, because it’s easy to veer into those lanes.”
Bob Griffin said in addition to light news, ads, and feature stories, they wanted to cover subjects they were interested in as well as include contributions from community members and civic organizations.
“We called it a neighborhood newsletter, so we’ve always involved representatives of neighborhood groups to contribute,” Bob said. He incorporated his love of history into the magazine beginning with the 10th edition while Becky focused on her favorite topics including the environment and health. “I said I didn’t care if it makes money or not. As long as it breaks even, I’ll be happy.”
Today, the Neighborhood News Magazine is recognized by many, and the Griffins’ efforts and dedication to covering the beach communities over the years has not been overlooked.
“Bob and Becky Griffin have been staples in our community for many years,” said Indian Rocks Beach Action 2000 President Diane Flagg. “We all look forward to the newsletter and we are very fortunate this his daughter and her husband will keep the newsletter going. I’m sure I speak for everyone when I wish them the best in their retirement.”
Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy said, “We appreciate the work and dedication Bob and Becky did in establishing the Neighborhood News. We’re wishing them both a fun and enjoyable retirement!”
Yeah, about that.
“I’ve been talking to the publisher of the Watauga Democrat, the longtime newspaper for Boone,” Bob Griffin said via email last week. “It’s now a weekly only that comes out on Wednesdays, like the (Belleair/Largo) Bee. I have adopted a mile of road near my house, and they are running a guest article on that and my recycling efforts.
“I’m just looking for things to do,” he added, noting he and Becky plan to travel the country in a camper. “Hopefully with my kids inheriting a well-established business, the Neighborhood News Magazine will continue for another 16-plus years.”