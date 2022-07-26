INDIAN SHORES — The Pinellas Suncoast Fire and Rescue District will ask its constituents to provide the district with a financial lifeline in the form of a new tax.
The district Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 on July 19 to adopt a resolution authorizing a Nov. 8 ballot question calling for an ad valorem tax of 0.67 mills to help fund its operations and improvements.
Commissioner Lawrence Schear said that the tax, rather than having repeated assessments year after year, solves the revenue problems for a long time.
"This will enable us to continue to exist in the future. If this doesn't pass, our projections probably will cause the fire department to disappear in the next five to seven years," Schear said, "and be replaced by something that will probably cost our community two to three times as much per year going on into the future."
The majority of residential homeowners in the district pay a flat rate of $360 a year in assessments for the district's services. The district, which covers Belleair Beach, Belleair Shore, Indian Rocks Beach, Indian Shores, and an area of unincorporated Seminole, also gets EMS funding.
The district has three fire stations, two on the beaches and one on the mainland in Seminole. Two of the fire stations are more than 50 years old with no money available to replace them, district officials say.
Commissioner Betsey McKenna, referring to fire stations, said there are "three cans that are being kicked down the road year after year after to the point where we won't have the reserves that we need to maintain the fire district."
"And I don't want to be on the fire commission that's told, OK, you don't have the reserves. We are going to give this fire district to one of the surrounding fire departments," McKenna said.
Commissioner Louis Snelling said the non-ad valorem assessments got the district in its current position.
"This is the best decision for this department at this time to move forward. If we don't do it, this department will go away. I guarantee it," Snelling said.
Commissioner Joe Bruno concurred with Snelling's remarks.
"The stations are in horrible condition. They are the worst in Pinellas County that I have seen," he said.
Bruno said if the fire district is dissolved and the county took over the operations of the district through contracts with municipalities, constituents will have to pay property taxes for services.
"But they will be paying a lot more than .67 mills," Bruno said. "I think we're on the right path."
Commissioner David Gardella, the lone dissenter on the vote to put the issue on the ballot, said he knows the district needs new stations. But he said that the district should have a special assessment for that purpose.
"But to go ahead and implement an ad valorem tax the district has never had that's going to stay on the books every single year from this point on is very aggressive plan," Gardella said.
When they build a new station and proven to constituents that they are good stewards of the money, commissioners should authorize expenditures for the next station, he said.
"We need to do these projects, but I'm not in favor at all of adding ad valorem tax," Gardella said.
He said though the commission can lower the millage rate, "we all know that's not going to happen."
"I don't think we should change the whole tax structure of the district," Gardella said.
During the commission's meeting June 22, district officials discussed whether a special election could legally be held in 2023.
After doing research, commission attorney Jeff Albinson advised in a memo that the commission could put the referendum question on a special election ballot in 2023.
He said at the July 19 meeting that the rough cost to the district of putting the issue on the ballot in 2022 is $2,000. The cost of having a special election in 2023 would be $40,000.
Jim Millican, division chief/fire marshal of the Lealman Fire District, and president of the Florida Association of Special Districts, which includes Suncoast Fire and Rescue District, said "having an ad valorem tax gives you room to grow," noting the impact of inflation on services.
"There is no other career fire department in Florida that has a special district that is doing this without an ad valorem tax," he said.
Mary Miller, one of the newest firefighters with the district, recently completed her probationary year.
"At the ripe age of 35, it is one of the proudest and most humbling moments of my life because I remember a time in my youth that women were limited to what careers and compensations we were allowed to have," Miller said.
Suncoast Fire & Rescue is "passionate about serving your families, your neighbors and your businesses," she said, and not just during emergencies.
Miller said she has seen the spirit of community since she has been with the department in the past year and half and couldn't be more proud to serve the community.
"I finally did something right and it's so worth it," she said. "But do I need to be afraid that it will end so soon if this vote doesn't pass?" she said. “In your time of need in a moment's notice with the upmost professionalism and dignity, we the firefighters Suncoast Fire Rescue answer your call. But now in our time of need we ask that you answer ours."