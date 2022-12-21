Rotary Big Game winners announced
The Rotary Club of Indian Rocks Beach recently concluded its 20th annual fundraiser, the Big Game Raffle.
On Dec. 11, five winning tickets were drawn. Here are the results:
• Grand Prize winner: Justen Berner, Milwaukee, Wisconsin (2 tickets to the Super Bowl in Phoenix, 4 nights lodging and $1000 cash)
• Second Prize: Jack Kuntz, Treasure Island ($1000)
• Third Prize: Scott Rayho, Collinsville, Illinois ($500)
• Fourth Prize: Cheryl Brombolich, Collinsville, Illinois ($300)
• Fifth Prize: Bobby Hauburger, New Port Richey ($200)
Slyce Pizza Bar has been the Rotary Club’s Big Game Raffle drawing hosts for years.
Although there were only five winning tickets drawn, everyone who purchased tickets during the event is a winner. Over the 20 years that Rotary has sponsored the event, the proceeds of the raffle and the organization’s other fundraisers (Rotary Runs the Beach, Rotary’s Pancake Breakfast, and its newest event, Flags for Service) have supported charitable projects, locally and globally.
The club continues to support Rotary’s main goal of eradicating polio globally. The local club has supported water and sanitation projects, youth education and literacy, Ready for Life (aged out foster children), Gift of Life ( building sustainable pediatric cardiac programs in emerging countries), Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Holiday Meals, Pinellas Education Foundation and many more.
If you would like to become more involved with the good work that the Rotary club does for those who struggle with life’s challenges, the public is invited to visit at a weekly meeting. Rotary meets each week at Crabby Bill’s main restaurant, from 7:15 to 8:15 a.m. Breakfast is on the club!
For more information, please contact David Kline, 727-418-1673.
2023 parking passes available
MADEIRA BEACH — Parking passes for residents of Madeira Beach are now available. Resident parking vanity plates can now be purchased for an additional fee that will eliminate the need to adhere a sticker to the car.
Proceeds from the vanity plates will go to the parking garage fund.
To get a parking pass, residents must bring their vehicle registration, driver’s license and a lease agreement or property tax bill.
Owners renting their properties are not eligible for parking passes.
Beaches Chamber officials honored
ST. PETE BEACH — Two team members from the Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce have been recognized by their fellow Chamber colleagues.
President and chief executive Robin Miller and membership director Roxanne Anderson were both honored at the annual conference for the Florida Association of Chamber Professionals Dec. 7 in Ocala.
Miller was named the 2022 Executive of the Year, an annual award that recognizes a chamber executive who has made outstanding contributions to the state and work of chamber management. She was cited for continuing to approach the TBBCoC each year as if it is a new organization, always seeking ways to improve internally, innately enhancing membership and the member experience.
Anderson became a Florida Certified Chamber Professional. She was recognized for her excellence in the Chamber of Commerce profession through the FACP Certified Professionals Program.
Rotary breakfast serves hundreds
TREASURE ISLAND — Gulf Beaches Rotary Club along with Middle Grounds Grill Restaurant hosted the annual Robbies Pancake Breakfast at the Treasure Island Community Center on Dec. 11. Around 460 people were served; 80 pounds of sausage patties and more than 2,000 pancakes were devoured.
Some $4,000 worth of toys were also donated to the Seminole Lake Red Sled Initiative. Admiral Farragut Academy Interact Club helped with setup, service and cleanup.
Gulf Beaches Public Library news
The Gulf Beaches Public Library is located at 200 Municipal Drive in Madeira Beach. Visit us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Here is a schedule of upcoming events.
Closed: December 24, 25, 26.
Movies: Foreign Tuesdays, 2-4 p.m.; Popular Wednesdays, 2-4 p.m.
Mahjong: Thursdays, 11 a.m. Old and new members welcome!
Investment Club: Thursdays, 2:30-4 p.m.
Scrabble: Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Art Class for Adults: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 5-7:30 p.m. Registration required.
Haiku Poetry Contest: Jan. 1-31. All ages. Winners will receive up to $100!
Storytime-Baby & Me: Wednesdays,10:30 a.m., ages 2 and under.
Storytime-PreK: Fridays, 10:30 a.m., ages 2-4.
St. Pete Beach Public Library News
Friday, Dec. 23, 2 p.m. — Feature Film: Join us for a movie and popcorn. See spblibrary.com.
Saturday, Dec. 24 — Library closed.
Monday, Dec. 26 — Library closed.
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 10 a.m. — Story Time: Learn numbers, colors, and the alphabet through songs, stories, and movement.
Tuesday, Dec. 27-Thursday, Dec. 29, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.— Coloring Drop-in for kids. Bring some friends and color at the library! We’ll be playing movies all day for a nice relaxing afternoon. Children will need to be accompanied by an adult.
Friday, Dec. 30, 2 p.m. — Feature film: Join us for a movie and popcorn. See spblibrary.com.
Saturday, Dec. 31 — Library closed.
Peace, Love, and Pickleball: Our library now has pickleball kits available to check out! Carpe Dink’em and check out the kit, which includes a bag, two paddles, two indoor balls, two outdoor balls, a book, and a list of pickleball courts in St. Pete Beach. All you’ll need to get in on this newest sports craze and become a big dill on the courts!
Please visit SPBLibrary.com for details about our other programs.
