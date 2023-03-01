Incumbent draws challenger in Treasure Island District 1 race

TREASURE ISLAND — Ashley Wagner, who serves as building services coordinator and business tax official for the city of South Pasadena, is challenging incumbent Treasure Island commissioner Deborah Toth for a chance to represent District 1 and the Isle of Capri section of the city.
The municipal election will take place Tuesday, March 14. Incumbent Commissioner Saleene Partridge was unopposed and is automatically reelected to her District 3 seat.
“I chose to run because I genuinely enjoy helping people and want to be more involved in my community,” she told Tampa Bay Newspapers. “I want Treasure Island to continue to be a place that residents enjoy living in and tourists want to continually visit. After speaking with residents, I believe their top concern is wanting to have a proactive and transparent commissioner.
“I want to be an active listener for the city’s residents and hear what their concerns, issues and suggestions are, be able to take them in front of the mayor and other commissioners and see if there are possible solutions we can come up with,” she added. “If there is something that the city can or cannot do, I want to relay this information to the residents in a timely manner and give them a thorough explanation as to why.”
Toth, who works as a registered nurse at the Bay Pines VA center, told Tampa Bay Newspapers she decided to run for another term “because I would like to ensure the completion of a key sustainability project (such as) undergrounding of utilities for District 1.”
She added: “I was asked by the city manager to provide our staff the additional time to research grant funding, so the burden is not placed on our residents to pay for the project. In addition, I would also like to see another push for tolling our bridge. I still have a hard time grasping why the bridge, an entranceway to St. Petersburg residents and a key evacuation route, is solely paid for by our residents, my neighbors and myself though our taxes.”
Wagner said the biggest change she would seek is in city spending.
“Municipal budgets can be complex, and I think it would be extremely helpful to present how tax dollars are being spent in a way that more people can better understand,” she said.
Wagner earned a master's degree in global sustainability at the University of South Florida.
“I’m extremely concerned about the erosion of our local beaches and want to help preserve them for not only us and future generations to be able to enjoy but to help maintain a healthy environment and ecosystem within our city and the surrounding areas,” she said.
She would like to see the city become more involved with local organizations such as Tampa Bay Watch and the Mote Marine Laboratory.
“I believe that becoming more active with some of the outreach initiatives they offer can help our community adhere to and create local best practices,” she added.
Toth said her plan is to continue to follow through with the city’s sustainability and watershed management plans as a guideline to focus on the impacts of climate change.
“Our sustainability plan also includes measures to ensure that our community rating system remains at a higher standard than our neighboring cities, which ultimately provides rate reductions for residents with their flood insurance,” Toth said. “The current insurance crisis and the resulting impact on our residents is a hot topic that we need to keep up on.”
Wagner noted she is the community rating system's coordinator for the City of South Pasadena and committed to helping Treasure Island obtain points in the voluntary program to help potentially lower this cost even more.
“In addition, by focusing on infrastructure the ultimate benefit is the impact it has on our environment, especially our water quality, coastline, beaches, and estuary,” she added. “I believe those are the factors that draw our residents to live here and our tourists to continue to visit our city.”
Wagner said she feels the city has a strong commission that is willing to work together to solve the issues.
“Our city has very talented staff that are encouraged by our city manager to ‘think outside of the box’ to research and find solutions to issues that are unique to life on a barrier island,” she said. “We have made changes to our permitting processes and have gone to an online digital format. That said, I would like to see how the implementation of that system is working.”
Toth said she believes strong interlocal agreements are the key to good relationships with neighboring cities, providing for resident savings by sharing certain resources. As an example, she listed the Gulf Beaches Public Library; Toth is currently the city’s representative to the library.
District 1 has 1,784 registered voters.