INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — For many Indian Rocks Beach residents and visitors, the local bar and restaurant scene has always featured several favorite hotspots.
Unfortunately, a handful of those places have closed in recent years, including 18 on the Rocks and the Red Lion Pub, which was sold and reopened Jan. 1 as Hurricane Eddie’s IRB, a beachy sports bar with an outdoor patio featuring the iconic red phone booth from the former English pub.
So, when word got out the owners of JD’s Restaurant & Lounge wanted to retire and sell their business, the Loder family, founders of the Crabby Bill’s seafood franchise, decided to purchase the property at 125 Gulf Blvd. for a reported $3.2 million to ensure the identity and character of the longtime local landmark remains unchanged.
“We’ve known each other a long time,” Matt Loder Sr. said of the Downing family, which has owned JD’s for more than 35 years, during a sit down at the kitschy, comfy restaurant on Feb. 11. “We love this area and the community and when we heard our neighbor was interested in selling, I said, ‘I’m your friend. Sell it to me.’ And they did.”
Loder noted both families have been entrenched in the IRB restaurant scene for more than 30 years and they “share many similarities.” He said he promised the Downings they plan to retain JD’s name, employees, and staff as well as its unique, casual vibe while making some minor changes.
“We had a great meeting with staff and told them we are going to keep things the same as much as we could,” Loder said, noting that included retaining their tenure and benefits.
When asked what immediate changes would be made, Loder said the company website and social media would be updated. “It’ll be a slow, thoughtful process to see what needs to be improved because we want to make sure we’re very cognizant of what the people want,” he said.
It’s that kind of dedication to the community the Loder family has been known for since opening the original Crabby Bill’s on Gulf Boulevard in the early 1980s. According to Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy, she’s not surprised they chose to retain the name and character of JD’s.
“Crabby’s and the Loders have been a great partner to IRB for more than 30 years,” Kennedy said, noting they sponsor several city events and donate food for many other civic functions. “And JD’s has been a very popular venue for a long time, and the owners wanted to sell it to them knowing the Loder family is going to continue running it as-is, with some minor changes. So, it’s a win-win for everyone.”
Indeed, the addition of JD’s to the Loder family portfolio, which now includes Jake’s Coastal Cantina, Seabreeze Island Grill in Redington Shores and the soon to open Guilty Sea Pub and Sports Bar in a former Mexican restaurant one block north of JD’s, means some people believe they are trying to build a mini Crabby’s “empire” in the area.
“When you’ve been around as long as we have, you’re going to make friends and enemies,” Loder explained.
But he said he believes the fact that these old spots are being bought, renovated and maintained by a local company is good for the area.
“We think it’s an advantage that we aren’t some large, out-of-state corporation, but just a sizable family business where everyone helps out,” Loder said as he motioned to the table where his daughter, Mia Corrales, sat next to her husband, J.T. Corrales, son Matt Loder Jr. and nephew, Paulie Jenkins. “We might make people mad sometimes, but we’re always going to do the right thing. I know there’s this image out there and we know we’ll always have to fight it, but it’s the complete opposite of what we are. We’re all about the community and building relationships.”