REDINGTON SHORES — Despite strong opposition from Commissioner Jennie Blackburn, the commission has given its embattled administrator, Jeff Shoobridge, freer rein to run the town.
“I am cautiously optimistic,” Shoobridge said when asked if he feels his relationship with the town’s elected officials will improve.
Last month, Shoobridge received what Blackburn says was a “barely met expectations” evaluation from the commission as a whole.
Just weeks later, an election put three new commissioners on the five-member board.
One of them, Lisa Hendrickson, was named vice mayor, and swiftly proposed the commission change its procedures, eliminating departmental oversight assignments for individual commissioners.
Before Shoobridge was hired last year, the town’s daily operations were supervised directly by commissioners.
Blackburn wanted that supervision to continue and at one point proposed a specific division of departmental oversight among the commission members. She vehemently opposed Hendrickson’s proposal.
“I don’t think we need to put this kind of empowerment on somebody that is barely meeting expectations,” she added.
She said Hendrickson’s proposal would cause “chaos” and violated the town’s charter.
Town Attorney Robert Eschenfelder disagreed, saying, “This is not a charter issue.”
He told the commission that the charter gives them the ability to perform its oversight duties “through an administrator who reports to you” while maintaining “total control,” and that Hendrickson’s proposal “does not violate the charter.”
The same oversight issues doomed another short-lived town administrator hired in 2005 and who later opted to resign following frequent interference from then-commission members.
Hendrickson stressed that her proposal would create a “collaborative” oversight procedure that would not necessitate individual assignments.
Commissioner Joe Licata praised Shoobridge’s efforts to help him adjust to his newly elected position and stressed that the administrator has a “clean slate” with him.
“I am not going to micromanage. … I am not about to come in here once a week or two or three times a day and be all over him,” Licata said. “He is supposed to be the professional and do the things he was hired to do.”
Hendrickson argued that the commission’s job “is to set the vision and the goals and objectives” for the administrator, and is “not about being involved in the details and the management of the day-to-day areas of running the town.”
Blackburn then attacked Hendrickson directly, saying that a “rumor” was circulating in the town suggesting that Hendrickson’s motive is to set up a strong administrator job description and then move into the position herself.
“That ship has sailed. Jeff got the job,” said Hendrickson, who had unsuccessfully applied for the town administrator position before she ran for elected office.
“I am just trying to get this town to the level of government that is the most effective and the most efficient,” Hendrickson said.
“That’s fine. That’s good. I just wanted to get it into the record and stifle any gossip about that,” retorted Blackburn.
She continued to press for keeping the commission’s departmental oversight assignment structure, arguing that Shoobridge had been acting as though the town had a “council-manager” form of government barring commission members from “intruding” or “interfering” in administrative functions.
“You just can’t ignore rules you don’t like,” Blackburn said, insisting that the town’s charter requires direct commission oversight of the town’s administrator.
She lost that argument, however, when the commission finally voted 3-2 to accept Hendrickson’s proposal to grant Shoobridge more management leeway by eliminating direct commission member oversight assignments from the commission’s procedures manual. Only Commissioner Christy Herig joined Blackburn in voting “no.”
The new wording in the policy manual calls for the administrator to give the commission “periodic” reports … to ensure the town’s objectives are being met. The commission’s role, as specified, is to provide “vision and strategic goals.”
All references to specific departmental oversight responsibilities were eliminated from the manual.
The commission’s policy manual now conforms to the commission-approved ordinance that sets the job description for the town administrator, which calls for the administrator to be the “chief administrative officer of the town.”
Specifically, the administrator is, by ordinance, “responsible for directing, coordinating and managing administration of the town’s business, as performed through the town’s employees and contractors.”
Shoobridge told the Beacon the town has had obvious “growing pains” in adjusting to the creation and implementation of his new position, as the past year involved “putting in processes, streamlining the organization and doing a lot of foundational work.”
“The town’s government has grown beyond a one-person show. Hopefully, Redington Shores can move forward,” he said.
He also said that recent media “fireworks” over his job performance had a major negative effect: rejection of his application for the town manager post in Fort Myers Beach.
“It cost me a job,” he said.
As for how he will work with commissioners here going forward, Shoobridge said, “Day-to-day I don’t see that much will change. I do my best to run the town in an ethical and appropriate manner.”
He said he will continue having an “open door” and the scheduled biweekly meetings with individual commissioners.
“Good management practice is that you need to listen to all parties because more brains are better than one,” he said.