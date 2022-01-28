REDINGTON SHORES — Town commissioners have selected five finalists for the newly created job of town administrator, who will manage the town’s business affairs, taking the workload off the commission members.
At a special meeting on the morning of Jan. 21, the commission reduced the number of candidates from 15 applicants to five finalists.
“I thought we had a great group of candidates,” Mayor MaryBeth Henderson said.
Serving as an adviser on the process was Pam Grangaccio from the Florida League of Cities, who is a resident of Treasure Island. She said in evaluating the candidates, “it’s all about the fit” with the town’s needs. She recommended the commission come up with a short list of four or five candidates that they would like to interview, saying three is not enough because there may be people who drop out.
Each commissioner voted for their top choices, based on a review of the candidates’ resumes and their own personal knowledge or research on those who applied.
Rather than ranking the choices, commissioners decided to simply list their top choices in alphabetical order, selecting as many or few as they wanted.
The commissioners also agreed that they would have a secret ballot, so the commission members did not know how the others voted, but the ballots were signed so the town would have an official record of the votes.
Voting concentrated on five candidates. One of the top vote-getters was Bob Daniels, former Madeira Beach city manager who recently lost his job after several efforts to keep him by the divided commission failed in close votes. Daniels got four out of five Redington Shores commissioners’ votes as a finalist, along with Lynne Ladner of Silver Lake, Michigan.
But preferences can change after interviews with the candidates, so the town administrator pick is far from settled.
The five finalists are:
• Daniels, with four votes, who was city manager at Madeira Beach for 2½ years, and previously town manager of Melbourne Beach, after a long career in law enforcement with extensive management experience.
• Ladner, also with four votes, is currently in Michigan. She served as interim town manager in Kenneth City and touts her “extensive financial, administrative, budgeting and human resources management and project management talents.”
• Lisa Hendrickson, a local resident who is currently human resources administrator and assistant city manager of Pinellas Park. She received three commission votes. She owns a consulting business, serving as a public administrator for small towns in the area.
• Adam Wilson, with two votes, who served as town manager of Aquinnah and zoning administrator for Oak Bluffs, both on the island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. He is currently living in Florida, consulting remotely. He is a graduate of the University of Miami.
• Jeff Shoobridge, city administrator of Madison Lake, Minnesota, who said he is a “transplanted Floridian” who grew up in Southwest Florida and spent most of his adult years in south Lake County in central Florida. He also received two votes.
Interviews with each of the finalists will be held by commissioners at a meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 2. Each candidate is scheduled for a 45-minute slot, with two in the morning and three in the afternoon. They have the option of appearing in person or via Zoom. If travel expenses are involved, they will be paid by the candidate, not the town.
Following the interviews, commissioners will select the town administrator. That selection will be contingent on a background review, and negotiation of a contract for future presentation to the commission.