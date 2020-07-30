MADEIRA BEACH — For more than 30 years, the annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival has been a destination for thousands of visitors from across the country. That tradition remains intact with the announcement that the 39th annual Seafood Festival will be rescheduled for Friday-Sunday, Jan. 22-24.
“We are proud to be a partner and sponsor of the John’s Pass Seafood Festival and thrilled at the announcement that the tradition will continue,” City Manager Bob Daniels said in a press release. “The city of Madeira Beach stands ready to help the merchants of John’s Pass Village and the hundreds of volunteers make this another safe, fun, and very successful event.”
The COVID-19 pandemic forced festival organizers to postpone the event until early next year.
“We have to give credit to the festival organizing group, their priority was to host a safe, family-friendly event, and while making their decision, they never wavered from that goal,” said Daniels. “Their dedication to this event and this community should serve as an example of grace under pressure.”
The festival, which is typically held in October, will feature fresh seafood, craft beer, and culinary creations from dozens of local restaurants. Live music, interactive attractions, and the World’s Largest Bloody Mary Toast are just some of the highlights of the weekend.
Vendors, volunteers, and performers wanting to participate can visit the John’s Pass Seafood Festival website for information. For more information, call Curt Preisser of the city of Madeira Beach at 727-391-9951, ext. 299 or email cpreisser@madeirabeachfl.gov.