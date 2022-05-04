INDIAN SHORES — Terry E. Hughes, who worked his way up from patrolman to chief of the Indian Shores Police Department during a 28-year career here, died Friday, April 22, 2022. He was 69.
“For those of you who didn’t know or work with Terry Hughes, he was a good man, a dedicated husband and father, and often referred to himself as a ‘cop’s cop,’” said Rick Swann, the current Indian Shores chief.
Hughes previously served an 11-year stint with the Columbus Grove, Ohio police department. He came to Indian Shores in 1990, being named chief in 2014. He retired in 2018.
In 1994, he was awarded the Silver Star for bravery in recognition of his heroic actions in stopping a drug store robbery in April of that year. A picture commemorating the event still hangs in the department on the second floor of the Indian Shores Municipal Center.
Hughes is survived by his wife of 31 years, Pamela Hughes, seven children and eight grandchildren. He enjoyed working on his memoirs, watching Hallmark movies, fishing, and spending time with his family. His funeral service was held on April 28 at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
“I worked with Terry for five years, and he was one of the kindest, most decent men I’ve ever known,” said Indian Shores Mayor Patrick Soranno.